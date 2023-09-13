All India K-POP Contest 2023(Presented by LG) Finale: Celebrating the Global Phenomenon of Music and Talent







• All India K-POP Contest 2023(Presented by LG) grand finale on 16th Sep at Thyagaraj Stadium, New Delhi

• Event Tickets are available online

New Delhi, 13 th September 2023: LG Electronics India, India's leading consumer durables brand, in association with Korean Cultural Centre India, is set to host the finale of the “All India K-Pop Contest 2023(Presented by LG)”, a spectacular showcase of musical talent and cultural diversity. The event is scheduled for September 16 th , starting at 5 P.M., and will take place at the iconic Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi in the presence of H.E. Chang Jae-Bok, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India & Mr. Hong Ju Jeon, MD-LG India.





All India K-POP Contest 2023(Presented by LG) has been a resounding success, with an impressive 11,000 registrations from across the country. The competition consisted of three challenging rounds – online round, followed by regional round, and the highly competitive semi-finals. Out of the 22 exceptionally talented semi-finalists, 12 have emerged victorious, securing their spot in the grand finale.





The K-pop contest, initiated in the year 2012, has become a festival of dance and music for Indian K-pop fans. To commemorate 50 th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and India the contest will have a celebrity performance from a famous Korean K-pop band MCND. This event promises to be a mesmerizing fusion of music, dance, and culture, showcasing the extraordinary talents of these 12 finalists who have made it to the pinnacle of the competition. LG's commitment to promoting global culture and entertainment is clearly reflected in the grandeur and scale of the All-India K-POP Contest 2023(Presented by LG).





Mr. Hong Ju Jeon, MD, LG India mentioned “ We are thrilled to bring you the grand finale of the All-India K-POP Contest 2023 (Presented by LG), a celebration of not only incredibly talented K-POP enthusiast but also the rich tapestry of global culture. Building on our Brand Identity, which is transcending through generations, we would like to develop deeper relations with the GenZ by making their Life Good through innovative products like LG XBOOM for immersive sound experience & meaningful integrated marketing campaigns. With K-Pop, we bring them a great multidimensional platform that combines the best of audio-visual entertainment and power packed performances.”





Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and can be booked at https://lgindianewsroom.com/lg-kpop-contest/ .





About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LG Electronics), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances*, HVAC, IT hardware. In India, LG Electronics has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.





*Home Appliances include- Refrigerator; Washing Machine, AC, Water purifier, Microwave, Fan, Dishwasher & Air purifier





