Celebrating Korean Culture: LG Presents Spectacular K-Pop Contest in Delhi with Over 4,000 Enthusiastic Participants







New Delhi, 16 th September 2023 : LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durables brand, hosted the grand finale of the "All India K-Pop Contest 2023" at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi in association with the Korean Cultural Centre. This spectacular event brought together over 4,000 enthusiastic individuals who share a profound love for K-pop and Korean culture.

LG Electronics was proud to sponsor the K-Pop contest and celebrate the 50 th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and India. The competition, which commenced as a long-term project in April, saw an astounding 11,000 participants in the initial online round. Following that, the regional round unfolded in 11 major cities across India, including Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, and Itanagar, among others. The journey culminated in the semi-finals held in New Delhi, where 12 exceptionally talented teams earned their place in the grand finale. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Ambassador Chang Jae-Bok from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in India, Saurabh Kumar- Secretary (East), Ministry of external Affairs and Hong Ju Jeon, MD LG India.

Prachi Sharma of Delhi clinched the first place in the vocal category, while the dance category was won by the group "With Nine" from Itanagar at the All India K-Pop Contest 2023. The finalists in the dance category included "With Nine" from Itanagar, "Outkasts" from Delhi, "Serein" from Bengaluru, "Elite" from Chennai, "Axiom" from Mumbai, and "TH7" from Hyderabad. In the vocal category, participants included Prachi Sharma from Delhi, Sai Madhav Rella from Hyderabad, Jaisri Shruti G from Bengaluru, Sruthi Ramnarayan from Chennai, Abhipriya Chakraborty from Kolkata, and Manya Singh from Lucknow.

The grand finale was graced by a congratulatory performance and judging by the popular Korean idol group "MCND." MCND, a global boy group comprising members Castle J, Bic, Minjae, Huijin, and Win, made their debut in 2020 and have garnered immense popularity not only in Korea but also across South America, Europe, Japan, and beyond. They mesmerized the audience with their hit songs "ICE-AGE" and "Crush." In a delightful surprise, they showcased their talent with a dance performance to the famous Indian song "Tu Meri" and had a joint performance with participants, choreographed to MCND's popular track "#MOOD" released last year.





Adding to the excitement, a live video call with the global girl group "X:IN," which features three Korean members and one each from Russia and India, captivated the audience. "Aria," the Indian member, gained special attention as the third Indian member of a K-pop group, thanks to her doll-like appearance at the time of her debut.





Anushka Sen, a popular Indian influencer with 39 million followers, also conveyed her congratulations via a video message. Anushka Sen, known for her outstanding work, including her role in the film "Sammaditthi," received accolades such as the 2022 India Television Academy Award for Popular Actress (Web Category).





Following the semi-finals held in July, the finalists underwent five days of rigorous vocal and dance training conducted by Korean singer "Hyunsu," renowned for his participation in the audition program ‘Voice of Korea,’ and the talented dancer ‘Yamakasi,’ known for performing with SHINee, BTS, and EXO's Baekhyun.





The event was seamlessly hosted by Son Dan, an emcee with extensive experience in hosting international events, including the "K-Music Concert" held on August 25th in New Delhi, commemorating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and India.





The judging criteria for the grand finale encompassed pitch, rhythm, expression, pronunciation, stage charisma (vocal), accuracy, choreography, technique, and stage charisma (dance). The grand finale winner earned the extraordinary opportunity to visit Korea, while the 1st runner-up received the audio product, "X Boom," and the 2nd runner-up received earbuds from LG.





Hong Ju Jeon, MD-LG INDIA said “We are grateful to the youth & Gen Z for making the All-India K-POP Contest 2023 (Presented by LG) a grand success. Through our recent global campaign of Life's Good, we are encouraging customers to have a positive outlook on life & music certainly plays a significant role in uplifting human spirit. The K-POP contest not only gave us an avenue to appreciate some of the rising K-POP stars in the country but also helped in strengthening relations between Korea and India. We will continue to enhance people’s lives through innovative products & technologies along with meaningful integrated marketing campaigns.”





Hwang Il-Yong, Director of the Korean Cultural Centre in India, stated, “ We are deeply grateful for the tremendous interest and love shown by all the participants in the K-Pop contest and the enthusiastic audience who attended. K-Pop has transcended boundaries, becoming a powerful means of cultural exchange not only within Korea but also with people around the world. We aspire to offer dreams and hope to the youth of India through the magic of K-Pop. The Korean Cultural Centre India remains dedicated to providing a dream stage for all those who cherish K-Pop and Korean culture .”





