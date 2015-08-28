Indian Women’s Baseball Team Participates in ‘LG Cup’- International Women’s Baseball Tournament 2015, in South Korea

Tournament to be held from 28 th – 31 st August 2015

– 31 August 2015 Second International Baseball tournament organized by the Women’s Baseball Association, Korea under the sponsorship of LG Electronics

New Delhi, 26th August 2015: The Indian Women’s Baseball Team will take part in the ‘LG Cup’- International Women’s Baseball Tournament 2015 which is being held at the LG Champion’s Park in South Korea from the 28th to 31st of August 2015. The tournament, organized by the Women’s Baseball Association, South Korea has been sponsored by LG Electronics. The event aims to enhance friendship among the participants and moreover among the participating countries. Since, women’s baseball is not so popular around the globe the tournament aims to spread awareness for the game among women.

LG Cup 2015 will see eight teams from seven countries participating in the event, with each participant giving their best performance and a good show of sportsmanship. Each team consists of 22 players and officials. The Indian Team is lead at the helm by Delegation Head, Mr. U.N. Challu, trained by Coach L. Rajender, and Ms. Sheral D'Mello, is representing the team as its Captain. The Indian Women’s Baseball Team comprises of 22 proficient young women who have been chosen after a rigorous process from across the country.

Commenting on the occasion Mr. Kim Ki Wan, MD, LG Electronics India, said, “It is a matter of great pride for us to be associated with the Indian Women’s Baseball Team. The team comprises of such good sportswomen who are representing the country at an International sporting event like this. LG is proud to be promoting women in sports and being a driving force behind this event.The Indian baseball team is the nation’s pride. We are confident that they will bring home the Cup. This event will also help create the required awareness about baseball in India, which is currently lacking.”

The Indian team will be participating for the second time in the LG Cup 2015. The winners will receive LG products as gifts along with the trophy. The winning teams will get Team and Individual prizes which also include LG accessories, gifts and souvenirs.

The tournament begins with the Opening Ceremony, followed by Preliminary Matches which will begin on 28th August and will carry on till 30th August. The Placement Game and the Finals will take place on 31st August. The closing ceremony will be followed by a Gala Dinner. The LG Cup aims to be a successful international event that can be replicated in years to come.

About LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.



LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, IT hardware and mobile communications space. In India for a decade, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, Air Conditioners, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, and Monitors.



For further information contact:

Neeta Linz- neeta.linz@lge.com

Deepika Kukreti- deepika.kukreti@lge.com

Abhishek Puri- Abhishek.puri@lg-one.com

Ramanpreet Batth- Ramanpreet.batth@lg-one.com