LG Electronics India launches new ad campaigns

New Delhi, 18th September 2015 – LG Electronics India launched two new ad campaigns starting today. While the first – “Thank You” is the corporate campaign– whereby the company voices its gratitude for all the Indians who voted for LG to make it India’s No.1 trusted brand (Trust Research Advisory, Brand Trust Report, 2015), the second campaign – “No Rubbing, No Scrubbing, Enjoy Hands Free Scrubbing” – announces the launch of LG’s first automatic washing machine equipped with the revolutionary ‘jet spray’ technology.

Through its “Thank you” campaign LG thanks Indian consumers who chose LG as the country’s most trusted brand as per the Trust Research Advisory, Brand Trust Report, 2015. The campaign highlights the joy the company has been spreading in the lives of consumers thus earning their vote of trust and confidence. The visuals encapsulate consumers choosing products from the LG bouquet of offerings thereby casting their stamp of approval.

“To be voted as India’s most trusted brand is something every brand aspires for and when it happens as a result of your customers’ confidence in you, it inspires and spurs brands into raising the bar even higher. Our customers’ unstinting faith in us is our success and this campaign is just our way of thanking them for their unequivocal support,” said Niladri Datta, Head Corporate Marketing.

Another campaign – “No Rubbing, No Scrubbing…” – for LG’s first twin automatic washing machine addresses the one pain point for mothers of young kids who have to often deal with stubborn stains. The ad highlights how this new washing machine, with its ‘jet spray’ technology, will ease this pain to give perfectly rinsed clothes free from stains and detergent residue. The new innovative technology ensures that while the tub is spinning during the rinse, the ‘jet spray’ nozzle sprays water with great force enabling it to penetrate the clothes deeply, removing all stains and detergent residue in the process. This technology also helps save up to 40% energy and 70 liters of water per cycle.

“Every mother wants her children to go and enjoy themselves unfettered. This, however, comes at a cost – that of dirty clothes which involve a lot of hard work in cleaning up. The new automatic washing machine is LG’s way of trying to make life good for mothers – by taking on the task of getting those stains off. It is yet another effort by the company that listens to what consumers need and underscores LG’s commitment to making life good for them. I am sure our washing machine will bring a smile on every mom’s face when she sees spotless clean clothes,” said Niladri Datta, Head Corporate Marketing, LG India.

The ad campaigns include a series of 30 and 45 second TV Spots respectively.

The “Thank you” ad has been directed by Shantanu Bagchi of Illumination Production. And, the “No Rubbing, No Scrubbing...” Ad has been directed by Dheeraj Banerjee of Kiss Films.

