LG ANNOUNCES THE WINNER OF MALLIKA-E-KITCHEN (8th edition) AT THE GRAND FINALE

12 women contestants compete against each other from across regions.

Donated annual mid-day meals in association with The Akshaya Patra Foundation.

New Delhi, September 28, 2019: Mallika-e-Kitchen 2019, LG Electronics India pan India cooking contest reaches its grand finale today. With an aim to promote the spirit of healthy cooking in the country, the 8th season of Mallika-e-Kitchen saw participation from over 6100 women from 66 cities. The contestants exhibited great determination and passion for cooking at the grand finale at Hyatt. Mrs. Geeta Bhargava from Uttar Pradesh bagged the winning title and won LG Insta view refrigerator, 1st runner up from Ludhiana won a LG twin wash washing machine & 2nd runner up from Maharashtra awarded with LG water purifier. LG Electronics has always taken a lead in initiating unique means of connecting with consumers and giving back to the society in which it operates. To support fight against malnutrition & hunger, LG Electronics announced donation for annual mid-day meals for 2,200 children to The Akshaya Patra foundation.

Mallika-E-Kitchen, the competition witnessed participation from a total of three winners from each Zonal Level (12 contestants). This nation-wide contest is a live show of exhilarating cooking skills being showcased by the contenders. All contestants are asked to cook a main course dish within a time span of 90 minutes using LG Charcoal Microwave oven. The aim of competition is to educate the Indian homemakers on the importance of healthy food and offer a unique opportunity to exhibit their talent.

Present at the event, Mr. Ki Wan Kim, MD- LG Electronics India said, “Heartiest congratulations to the winners and a big thank you to all the contestants for putting their heart and soul to this contest. This initiative truly exemplifies our philosophy of caring for our consumers and giving them the right platform to showcase their talent. We are also proud to associate with The Akshaya Patra Foundation by donating annual mid-day meal to 2200 children and ensuring their access to nutrition that helps them in their schooling.”

Mr. Mathan Varkey, National Director- Corporate Partnership-The Akshaya Patra Foundation, said “We are delighted to collaborate with LG Electronics India team and thankful for their contribution towards the noble cause that we are committed to. The association will certainly help us in ensuring access to providing fresh and nutritious meals to children, every single day.”

Speaking on the occasion, the finalists of the LG cookery contest voiced “We are really delighted to be a part of this innovative contest. This initiative by LG has provided us the platform to showcase our talent & skills."

LG Mallika-E-Kitchen Cooking Contest is an annual property that began in 2009 as part of a series of sub-activities initiated towards educating the consumers about the benefits of microwave oven cooking. It provides an opportunity for women of the country to showcase their culinary skills at a national level. It is a three-stage cooking contest organized nationwide over a period of three months, targeting women of 18 years of age and above.

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd



LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware and mobile communications space. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

About Akshaya Patra Foundation

The Akshaya Patra Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The organisation strives to fight issues like hunger and malnutrition in India. By implementing the Mid-Day Meal Scheme in Government schools and Government aided schools, the Foundation aims not only to fight hunger but also to bring children to school. Since 2000, the organisation has worked towards reaching more children with wholesome food on every single school day. The Akshaya Patra Foundation is continuously leveraging technology to cater to millions of children. Its state-of- the-art kitchens have become a subject of study and they attract curious visitors from around the world.

In partnership with the Government of India, various State Governments and inestimable support from many philanthropic donors and well-wishers; Akshaya Patra has grown from humble beginnings serving just 1,500 school children across 5 schools. Today, The Akshaya Patra Foundation is the world’s largest (not-for- profit run) Mid-Day Meal Programme serving wholesome food to over 1.76 million children from 15,668 schools across 12 states in India.

