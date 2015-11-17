LG Introduces VoLTE, VoWiFi Enabled 4G Handsets

Exclusive arrangement with Reliance Retail to strengthen Sales and Distribution across India

New Delhi 16th Nov : LG Electronics India today announced the arrival of LG Spirit LTE and LG G4 Stylus 4G handsets to India. These 4G handsets are unique in that they will be VoLTE (Voice Over LTE) and VoWiFi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) enabled allowing faster transmission of data and voice. They will be exclusively available across the country at various multi-brand outlets.

With the launch of these devices, LG Electronics India will have a first mover advantage in a rapidly evolving 4G handset ecosystem. LG Spirit LTE and LG G4 Stylus 4G will enable LG to create a niche in the market.

Speaking on occasion, Amit Gujral, Head Marketing LG Mobiles India said, “With the launch of LG Spirit LTE and the LG G4 Stylus 4G we once again prove our commitment to bringing the best in class products and experiences to our customers. These new devices are a must have for all those who want to take advantage of the 4G network. With Reliance Retail as our partner, and given its extensive network across the country we are sure that existing LG loyalists and potential LG customers who want the best, will be able to own these futuristic gadgets in outlets near them.”

LG and Reliance Retail have entered into an exclusive sales and distribution partnership to enhance the availability and sales of the upcoming VoLTE and VoWiFi LG mobile devices across India. LG Spirit LTE and LG G4 Stylus will be LG’s first set of VoLTE phones to leverage Reliance Retail’s robust nationwide sales and distribution network to increase penetration across geographies. Reliance Retail has a formidable retail network of 1200 distributors and 150,000 retail outlets that will support the evolving VoLTE & VoWiFi device ecosystem in the country.

VoLTE is an acronym for Voice over Long Term Evolution which is based on IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) network, with specific profile for control and media planes of voice service. This approach results in delivery of voice just as the data flows within the LTE data bearer, which in turn implies that there is no dependency on legacy circuit switch voice networks to be maintained. A VoLTE device has up to three times more voice and data capacity than normal 3G networks and up to six times more than 2G GSM.

VoWiFi is an acronym for Voice over Wi-Fi. The defining feature of this service is that it allows interoperability of a handset between Wi-Fi and cellular service. It is expected to be beneficial to the users who have poor cellular coverage in their homes.

About LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.



LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, IT hardware and mobile communications space. In India for a decade, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, Air Conditioners, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, and Monitors.



For further information contact:

Deepika Kukreti – Deepika.Kukreti@lge.com

Rohneet Naik – Rohneet.Naik@lg-one.com - 9899965668