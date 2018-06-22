KarSalaam-Tribute to Korean War Veterans of India

LG India gratifies Korean War Veterans of India

Presents brave Indian soldiers and their families with LG Air and Water Purifiers

New Delhi; June 23, 2018: In an endeavor to showcase its gratitude towards Korean war veterans, LG Electronics India today gratified the brave Indian soldiers who participated in Korean war from 1950 to 1953.

With an increased focus on well-being and good health, the South Korean major presented the brave Indian soldiers and their families with LG air purifiers and LG water purifiers. It is also a reflection of the company’s core values to positively impact the lives of the people by doing good to the society.

Commenting on this, Kim Ki Wan, Managing Director, LG Electronics India, said: “We at LG believe in building a responsible ecosystem that directly impacts the society as well as the business. The Korean War was one such incident that had an enormous effect on the lives of the people. It’s an honor for us to present a token of appreciation to the war veterans for their bravery and sacrifice during the Korean War. We must not forget their losses and contribute to their well-being in whichever way possible. Through such initiatives, LG wants to provide its innovative technology offerings to the consumers to build a sustainable world.”

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. SHIN Bongkil, Korean Ambassador to India, said: “India and Korea share a special relationship since beginning and have been each other’s support . The brave Indian soldiers played a pivotal role in restoring peace in the region during Korean war and we thank them for their contribution. And today, we welcome this initiative by LG India to gratify the brave Indian souls who stood by the Korean Forces during hard times.”



About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd



LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, IT hardware and mobile communications space. In India for a decade, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

For further information contact:

LG LG-One

Neeta Linz – neeta.linz@lge.com Megha Behl – megha.behl@lg-one.com

Deepika Kukreti – deepika.kukreti@lge.com Saloni Mehta – saloni.mehta@lg-one.com