LG India launches Range of TVs with Artificial Intelligence in Delhi,July16

LG unveils “India’s first TV with Artificial Intelligence”

Launches 25 AI TV models

OLED AI ThinQ provides unmatched TV viewing experience equipped with powerful α(Alpha)9 processor and convenience of artificial intelligence

New Delhi; July 16, 2018: LG Electronics India today launched the much-anticipated range of televisions in India featuring Artificial Intelligence (AI) ThinQ. Designed to bring a new level of convenience, enhanced connectivity and a more immersive TV viewing experiences, the new range includes various models under its OLED, Super UHD, UHD and Smart TV category.

With AI functionality in LG TVs, the consumers can directly speak into the remote to control TV functions and seamlessly discover and play content. These TVs doesn’t only work on fixed voice commands but also understand the intent of query before providing a search result. The TV not only Listens and Answers but Listens, thinks and Answer. Additionally, there are set of 800+ commands which works even without internet connection.

The World’s best-selling OLED brand is now powered by α (Alpha) 9 intelligent processor with which viewers can enjoy accurate colors, more realistic and improved image renderings from virtually any viewing angle. All of this is combined with the on-boarding of Dolby Atmos which provides object-based 360o surround sound that beautifully captures the movement of every object in a scene. These televisions also support the full palette of HDR, including Dolby Vision, advanced HDR by Technicolor, HDR10 Pro, HLG Pro, creating a true cinematic experience at home.

On the occasion, Younchul Park, Director-Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India, said: “Artificial intelligence is definitely the road ahead for all our future products. AI functionality backed up with extensive research is incorporated in televisions with an aim of delivering a unique and more intuitive experience. As a matter of fact, we have taken a step ahead to implement AI function across our range of smart televisions. At LG our interest is in improving the user lifestyle and convenience. We are launching 25 models of AI today across all segments.

Key intelligent features:

LG’s ThinQ offers an interactive experience in the new smart TV lineup that delivers intelligent voice-activated control and connectivity. With a streamlined setup process, viewers can seamlessly connect to gaming consoles and external sound bars. Other unique features include Mobile Connection Overlay that enables the customers to view both the mobile and television screens simultaneously. Customers can also access Google photos & drive on LG TV with help of cloud photos and videos App. The 2-way Bluetooth feature on these televisions allow users to listen to the TV audio wirelessly on compatible audio device and connect the mobile with LG TV in order to enjoy music.

Perfect picture quality:

LG’s newest α(Alpha)9 intelligent processor provides true-to-life images with incredibly rich colors, sharpness and depth. A core element of the α9 processor is the four-step process of noise reduction that drastically reduces grain and banding noise. The improved color correction algorithm allows for more natural colors by expanding the reference color coordinates seven-fold.

α9 processor is designed to support high frame rate (HFR) for producing smoother and clearer motion images at 120 frames per second for better rendering of fast-action content such as sports and action movies. Because of the new image processor, 2018 LG OLED TVs can display any content at maximum quality for a truly spectacular viewing experience.

LG also unveiled their 2018 range of premium 4k SuperUHDTVs. While continuing with the tried and tested Nano Cell Technology, it has many new additions namely ThinQ AI, α (Alpha) 7 processor, Dolby Atmos and Full Array Dimming.

Maximizing Nano Cell with Full Array Dimming backlight and α (Alpha)7 processor:

By combining Nano Cell, Full array dimming backlighting nd the α (Alpha) 7 processor, LG’s 2018 SUPER UHD TV offers a host of technological advantages including deeper blacks, enhanced image rendering, improved shadow details and accurate color from wide viewing angles.

This year’s SUPER UHD TV with Full array dimming allows for denser backlighting zones throughout the display, contrary to edge-lighting where backlights are positioned on the edges behind the TV panel. LG’s technology improves black levels by independent control of LED light zones, improving shadow details and reducing light bleeding resulting in enhanced contrast and superb picture quality. Nano Cell Display reveals a billion lifelike colors, 64 times richer than conventional TV.

Best possible 4K cinema HDR experience:

2018 OLED and SUPER UHD TVs from LG feature 4K Cinema HDR, which introduces a truly cinematic experience to the home, regardless of the format. The televisions add support for Advanced HDR by Technicolor, building on a legacy of supporting most major HDR formats, from the superior viewing experience of Dolby Vision to HDR10Pro and HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma). Both 2018 OLED TVs and SUPER UHD TVs come with Dolby Atmos object-based surround sound for the best audio-visual experience possible.

The new range uses the latest webOS, user interface which provides seamless, intuitive navigation with Magic Remote's point, click, scroll and voice commands. With the unique and compelling technological up gradations in the new TV range, the company has paved a new dimension for the field of smart technology. With these features the TV watching experience has been redefined and made more versatile.

LG AI TV is available in OLED, Super UHD, UHD and smart TV segment. The range starts from 32,500/- to 29,49,990/- across sizes starting from 80cm (32) till 195cm (77)

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea, was established in 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, IT hardware and mobile communications industry. In India for a decade, LG has earned a premium brand position and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon, Pune, which has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

