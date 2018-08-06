LG launches G7 Smartphone with ThinQ in India

LG launches G7+ThinQ in India- #LiveNow

#OnlyOnFlipkart at INR 39,990

New Delhi, 6th August 2018 -LG Electronics India today announced the launch of latest premium Smartphone the LG G7+ThinQ in India. The LG G7+ThinQ is the perfect Smartphone for people who love to live in each moment. Being an amalgamation of unique features like 1000nit Super Bright FullVisionTMDisplay, IP68 for dust and water resistance, BoomBoxSpeakers and Dual 16+16MP AI (Artificial Intelligence) Camera, LG G7+ThinQ is set to redefine the Smartphone experience of the consumers by helping them live the important moments like a true companion.

Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 845 Mobile Platform, the LG G7+ThinQ offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage to run even the most demanding tasks and apps with ease.

The all new LG G7+ThinQ comes deeply integrated with Artificial Intelligence that has a dedicated button which triggers AI tools like Google Assistant and Google Lens. With Super Far Field Voice Recognition and highly sensitive microphone, it can recognize voice commands from up to five meters. LG has also added new features that make photography on the LG G7ThinQ even more enjoyable than ever. By using either the standard or AI-enabled Super Wide Camera, it gives the shutterbugs even more creative options to live the moment.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Advait Vaidya Mobile Business Head said, “LG has always been about innovation and new technologies. The G series received a great response last year with the launch of LG G6 and to further enhance the Smartphone experience, we are proud to introduce LG G7+ThinQ in India. Along with power-packed feature list, the Smartphone is incorporated with Artificial Intelligence technology that increases the level of real time engagement for customers. With this addition to the G series range, we hope to continue to the momentum of providing our customers class-leading products.”

The LG G7+ThinQsports a new design aesthetic in the G-series. Carrying on the heritage of LG’s focus on great Smartphone sound, the LG G7+ThinQ is equipped with DTS:X and Hi-Fi Quad DAC for incredibly rich sound especially when paired with high-impedance earphones. Sporting a new design aesthetic for the G series, the LG G7+ThinQ is rated IP68 &MLT-STD 810 for durability. With a more polished look and unique features it gives the users the freedom to Live Now!

Commenting on this launch, Mr. Ayyappan Rajagopal, Senior Director, Mobiles, Flipkart Said, We are delighted to launch the new LG G7+ThinQ exclusively on Flipkart. We believe this product will redefine smartphones by enabling a completely new flagship experience to our customers. This product is a truly unique addition to our premium smartphones portfolio and will enable us to offer the widest selection to our customers in this segment.

LG G7+ThinQ will be only available on Flipkart at INR 39,990 starting 10th August 2018.

Some key features of the smartphone are –

Upgraded Camera with More Intelligence

The LG G7+ThinQ has been upgraded with Dual 16MP+16MP lenses on the back in both standard and Super Wide Angle configurations and with an 8MP camera on front for higher resolution photos with more details. LG’s signature wide angle camera now captures even more beautiful landscapes with less edge distortion and selfies are clearer and look more natural compared with previous LG phones.

AI CAM now offers 19 shooting modes, up from eight, for even more intelligence-optimized shots. And users can improve their photos further by choosing among three other effect options if the one recommended by AI CAM doesn’t suit their tastes.

Low light photography on the LG G7+ThinQ is taken to a whole new level with the new Super Bright Camera with images that are up to four times brighter typical of photos shot in dim light. Through the combination of pixel binning and software processing, the AI algorithm adjusts the camera settings automatically when shooting in low light.

LG has also added new features that make photography on the LG G7+ThinQ even more enjoyable than ever. Live Photo mode records one second before and after the shutter is pressed for snippets of unexpected moments or expressions that would normally be missed. Sticker’s uses face recognition to generate fun 2D and 3D overlays such as sunglasses and headbands that can be viewed directly on the display.

New to the G series, Portrait mode generates professional looking shots with out-of-focus backgrounds. This bokeh effect can be generated using either the standard or Super Wide Angle lens, giving shutterbugs even more creative options.

Easier and Smarter With AI

LG G7+ThinQ will be one of the first devices to get upcoming Google Lens features. Google Lens is a new way to search using the latest in AI and computer vision. Available inside the Google Assistant and Google Photos, it can deliver more information on objects such as landmarks, plants, animals, books as well as identify text. Visit websites, add a business card to contacts, add events to the calendar or look up an item on a restaurant menu ― all right from Google Lens. More details on Google Lens will be revealed at Google I/O.

Located just below the volume is a button that launches the phone’s AI functions. A single tap of this button will launch the Google Assistant while two quick taps will launch Google Lens, a first on any phone. Users can also hold down the button to start talking to the Google Assistant.

With Super Far Field Voice Recognition (SFFVR) and the smartphone’s highly sensitive microphone, the Google Assistant can recognize voice commands from up to five meters away. SFFVR is able to separate commands from background noise, making the LG G7+ThinQ a great alternative to a home AI speaker even when the TV is on. LG customer commands for the Google Assistant have been increased in the LG G7+ThinQ so users can get even more stuff done with their voice alone.

Super Bright Display Outshines the Competition

The first thing customers will notice about the LG G7+ThinQ will likely be the new 15.49cm QHD+ (3120 x 1440) display sporting a 19.5:9 FullVisionTM screen ratio and a bottom bezel which is almost 50 percent slimmer than on the LG G6. Powered by LG’s new LCD technology, Super Bright Display, the LG G7+ThinQ can be viewed easily even under direct sunlight with brightness up to an industry-leading 1,000 nit, displaying 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut.

And depending on the type of content, the display can be set to six different viewing modes: Auto, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game and Expert.In Auto mode, the phone automatically analyzes the content of games or photos and optimizes the display and power consumption. The user can fine tune the image even further by adjusting the screen temperature and RGB levels individually.

The smartphone’s New Second Screen gives users flexible options when it comes to setting up the display to fit their tastes and style. The display can be fully expanded for a bezel-less look or it can be set to a more traditional style where the notification bar is completely blacked out. Users can even change the notification bar to another color for a more personal effect.

Unmatched Audio Experience in a Smartphone

Continuing LG’s commitment to deliver unrivaled audio experience on its smartphones, the LG G7+ThinQ offers premium audio innovations that remains unmatched in the industry.Available for the first time in the LG G7+ThinQ, Boombox Speaker utilizes the internal space of the LG G7+ThinQ as a resonance chamber to deliver double the bass of conventional smartphones for powerful “boombox” sound without the need for external speakers. When placed on a solid surface or box, the smartphone utilizes its resonance chamber as a woofer to amplify the bass effect even more.

The LG G7+ThinQ is also the first smartphone to offer DTS:X to deliver virtual 3D sound for all content, up to 7.1 channel audio with earphones. Carrying on the heritage of LG’s focus on great smartphone sound, the LG G7+ThinQ is equipped with a Hi-Fi Quad DAC for incredibly rich sound especially when paired with high-impedance earphones.

Key Specifications –

Mobile Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 845 Mobile Platform Display 15.49cm(6.1) QHD+ 19.5:9 FullVisionSuper Bright Display (3120 x 1440 / 564ppi) Memory 6GB LPDDR4x RAM / 128GB UFS 2.1 ROM / MicroSD (up to 2TB) Camera Rear - Dual: 16MP Standard Angle (F1.6 / 71°)+16MP Super Wide Angle (F1.9 / 107°) Front - 8MP Wide Angle (F1.9 / 80°) Battery 3000mAh (Non Removable) OS Android 8.0 Oreo Size 153.2 x 71.9 x 7.9mm Weight 162g Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C Colors New Platinum Gray / New Aurora Black Others Super Bright Display / New Second Screen / AI CAM / Super Bright Camera / Super Far Field Voice Recognition / Boombox Speaker / Google Lens / AI Haptic / Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Google Assistant Key / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / Wireless Charging / MIL-STD 810G Compliant.

About LG Electronics

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, IT hardware and mobile communications space. In India for a decade, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

*T&C Apply

For further information contact:

LG LG-One

Neeta Linz – neeta.linz@lge.com AseemTuteja – aseem.tuteja@lg-one.com

DeepikaKukreti – deepika.kukreti@lge.com Saloni Mehta – saloni.mehta@lg-one.com