LG Electronics to donate 2.5 Crore worth products towards relief work in Kerala

Trivandrum/New Delhi, August 29, 2018: As Kerala fights the recent severe floods, all efforts are focused towards rebuilding the state. LG Electronics stands firm with the people of Kerala and is committed to help the state to restore normalcy. Considering the importance of basic consumer durable products in day to day life, LG India will donate consumer durable products worth Rs. 2.5 crores.

Speaking about the CSR initiative, Kim-Ki-Wan MD-LG Electronics India said, “LG Electronics stands in solidarity with Kerala. The situation in Kerala is critical as severe damage has been caused in terms of life and property. Public facilities and infrastructure have been damaged in the flood hit areas while the basic amenities including consumer durables have been washed away. The assistance and contribution in the form of consumer durable products to rebuild the state is a small gesture to show our support for the state of Kerala. With the mobilizing support from across the country, we are confident that God’s Own Country will return to normalcy very soon. Kerala's road to recovery could be long but the solidarity and support of the whole nation will help rebuild the state."

LG stands by its core philosophy of making people’s Life Good and is always determined to spearhead such initiatives that makes a valuable difference in the society at large.



