LG Electronics felicitated as the ‘Best Washing Machine Brand’ at NDTV Gadgets 360 Awards

LG received the highest public votes in the category showcasing the widespread trust and preference for LG's innovative washing machine lineup

New Delhi XX April 2024: LG India, one of the leading consumer durable brands in the country, has been honoured with the Best Washing Machine Brand award at the NDTV Gadgets 360 Awards. This recognition underscores LG's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction in the home appliances industry.

The NDTV Gadgets 360 Awards are renowned for celebrating excellence and innovation across various technology and consumer electronics categories. LG stood out among the competition for its extensive lineup of washing machines, featuring cutting-edge technology, unmatched performance, and exceptional user experiences.

“Youngmin Hwang, Director Home Appliances & Residential Air Conditioner] at LG Electronics said “We are thrilled to receive the Best Washing Machine Brand award from NDTV Gadgets 360. This recognition is a testament to LG's continuous efforts to deliver superior products and services to our consumers. "We are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and setting new standards for excellence in the home appliances industry. This award serves as a validation of our relentless pursuit of excellence and inspires us to continue innovating and delivering exceptional products and services to our valued customers."

LG has consistently impressed consumers with its extensive lineup of washing machines, offering a wide range of features and capabilities to meet diverse laundry needs. Many of LG's latest washing machines boast LG ThinQ connectivity, allowing users to monitor cycles, download new wash programs, and even troubleshoot directly from their smartphones for ultimate convenience.

Here's a glimpse into some of LG's recent launches:

LG Front-Load Washing Machine (8kg): This feature-packed machine boasts LG's innovative AI DD technology that uses artificial intelligence to identify fabric types and weights, automatically selecting the optimal wash cycle for superior cleaning with minimal damage. Additionally, the TurboWash 360 feature utilizes multiple water jets to thoroughly clean clothes in under 39 minutes.

LG Top-Load Washing Machine (9kg): This top-load washer caters to those who prefer a traditional design. It features LG's 6 Motion Direct Drive technology that simulates hand-washing motions for a gentle yet effective clean. The built-in heater with Steam functionality provides deep cleaning and allergen removal, perfect for those with sensitive skin.

With a focus on sustainability and efficiency, LG's washing machines not only deliver outstanding performance but also contribute to a greener future. By incorporating advanced features and technologies, such as energy-efficient motors and water-saving options, LG empowers consumers to make environmentally conscious choices without compromising on quality or performance.

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LG Electronics), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics - Home Entertainment, home appliances*, HVAC, IT hardware. In India, LG Electronics has earned a premium brand positioning and is an acknowledged trendsetter in the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune which manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

*Home Appliances include- Refrigerator, Washing Machine, AC, Water purifier, Microwave, Fan, Dishwasher & Air purifier

