Under ‘Let’s Build a House’ initiative, LG Electronics and Habitat For Humanity India handover 18 homes and 40 Sanitation Units

A total of 18 homes and 40 sanitation units were handed over in Khed, Pune

KHED, PUNE,14th FEB 2024: As a part of its ongoing ‘Let’s Build a House’ Initiative, LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durables brand and Habitat for Humanity India have completed the construction of 18 homes and 40 household sanitation units in Khed block, Pune district, Maharashtra. The aim of this initiative is to provide safe and hygienic living to communities. The completed homes and sanitation units were handed over to the families in the presence of Ms. Neeta Linz, Head CSR - LG Electronics India, and Habitat India staff.

Furthermore, LG Electronics is supporting Habitat for Humanity India to build 34 houses & 80 sanitation units, both in Pune and Ghaziabad. These efforts aim to address the critical need for safe housing in the area. This initiative underscores LG Electronics India's commitment to corporate social responsibility and making a positive impact on communities in need.

Mr. Prashant Bhale, Head Pune manufacturing facility, LG Electronics India, said “We are excited to contribute to this impactful initiative in partnership with Habitat for Humanity India. LG India is honoured to play a crucial role in creating homes for diverse communities. Today we are handing over 18 homes & 40 sanitation units in Khed Pune which will empower people to live a dignified life with their loved ones. This is aligned with our brand philosophy of LIFE’S GOOD ensuring quality life for people.”

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. James Samuel, National Director (Interim), Habitat for Humanity India said, “The impact of this project is profound. It has empowered 18 families to own safe and decent homes, comprising a living room, kitchen, and toilet facilities while also providing hygienic sanitation units to 40 families. This initiative stands as a testament to Habitat for Humanity India's unwavering commitment to building homes, communities, and hope.”

“While celebrating this significant milestone in Maharashtra, we are also excited to share that our impactful work extends to the people of Uttar Pradesh, where 16 new homes and 40 sanitation units are nearing completion. This underscores our dedication to transforming communities, one home at a time.” he further added.

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LG Electronics), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics - Home Entertainment, home appliances*, HVAC, IT hardware. In India, LG Electronics has earned a premium brand positioning and is an acknowledged trendsetter in the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune which manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

*Home Appliances include- Refrigerator, Washing Machine, AC, Water purifier, Microwave, Fan, Dishwasher & Air purifier

About Habitat for Humanity India: Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort. The housing organisation has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 70 countries. In India since 1983, Habitat for Humanity has supported more than 38 million people by helping them build or improve a place they can call home, build improved sanitation units, and provide humanitarian aid and disaster resilient shelter solutions in the aftermath of natural disasters. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower.

For Media Inquiries: Habitat for Humanity India

Ritwik Sawant, Director – Communications, Habitat for Humanity India

Email: ritwiks@hfhindia.org