Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Electronics India Celebrates Republic Day with school students in Hyderabad

Corporate 01/26/2023
Print
  • • LG organized Republic Day celebrations for the students of ZPHS Chitkul school
  • • 500+ students participated in the celebrations


  • HYDERABAD, JANUARY 26, 2023    : LG Electronics, India's leading consumer durables brand, organized Republic Day celebrations at ZPHS Chitkul School in Hyderabad with great patriotic zeal and fervour. The event saw active participation from more than 500 students.

    On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, the event was commenced by unfurling the National flag, followed by the singing of the National Anthem by the students. LG organized several activities and competitions and distributed trophies, medals, colouring books, and chocolates among all the students. The students were also presented with a certificate of participation.

    HYD-event


    The school officials highlighted the importance of the steps LG has taken to ensure the overall development of the students. The faculty and students were enthusiastic and requested LG to keep hosting similar events to inspire the young students.

    K Sashi Kiran Rao Regional Business Head- LG Electronics India said, "Continuing with our efforts to enhance the school experience for the children, we organized a Republic Day celebration at Hyderabad to highlight the importance of our constitution. The school staff and students took an active role in the celebrations. LG believes that children are the foundation of the nation on which a strong, dynamic and vibrant India can be built. LG Electronics has always been committed towards the children of India and making meaningful CSR contributions to help them in every possible aspect.”

    In the past, LG has partnered with Akshaya Patra Foundation, and contributed to the mid-day meals of 2000 students in Hyderabad. Reaffirming its commitment towards people of India, LG pledged to support India’s fight against hunger by supporting Mid-Day meals of 33,334 students across India to ensure nutrition and their right to education.

     

    About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd               

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LG Electronics), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

    *Home Appliances include- Refrigerator, Washing Machine, AC, Water purifier, Microwave, Fan, Dishwasher & Air purifier

    Media Contacts:

    LG   
    Neeta Linz– neeta.linz@lge.com                  
    Deepika Kukreti– deepika.kukreti@lge.com

     

    LG-One
    Megha Behl– megha.behl@lg-one.com
    Nikita Sengupta- Nikita.Sengupta@hkstrategies.com

BACK TO LIST