LG Electronics India Celebrates Republic Day with school students in Hyderabad



HYDERABAD, JANUARY 26, 2023: LG Electronics, India's leading consumer durables brand, organized Republic Day celebrations at ZPHS Chitkul School in Hyderabad with great patriotic zeal and fervour. The event saw active participation from more than 500 students.





On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, the event was commenced by unfurling the National flag, followed by the singing of the National Anthem by the students. LG organized several activities and competitions and distributed trophies, medals, colouring books, and chocolates among all the students. The students were also presented with a certificate of participation.







The school officials highlighted the importance of the steps LG has taken to ensure the overall development of the students. The faculty and students were enthusiastic and requested LG to keep hosting similar events to inspire the young students.





K Sashi Kiran Rao Regional Business Head- LG Electronics India said, "Continuing with our efforts to enhance the school experience for the children, we organized a Republic Day celebration at Hyderabad to highlight the importance of our constitution. The school staff and students took an active role in the celebrations. LG believes that children are the foundation of the nation on which a strong, dynamic and vibrant India can be built. LG Electronics has always been committed towards the children of India and making meaningful CSR contributions to help them in every possible aspect.”





In the past, LG has partnered with Akshaya Patra Foundation, and contributed to the mid-day meals of 2000 students in Hyderabad. Reaffirming its commitment towards people of India, LG pledged to support India’s fight against hunger by supporting Mid-Day meals of 33,334 students across India to ensure nutrition and their right to education.

