LG announces "Sing with the Nation" contest to celebrate the 74th Republic Day

XX, December XX, 2023: LG Electronics (LG), India's leading consumer electronics brand, announced "Sing with the Nation" contest on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day. "Sing with the Nation" is the country's most popular karaoke contest and is being held on Instagram. The participants stand an exclusive chance to win an LG XBOOM speaker worth Rs 18,990. The competition aims to evoke the youth's spirit of nationality through this fun activity.





The "Sing with the Nation" contest offers the participants a unique chance to showcase their singing talent. The top 3 winners will get an LG XBOOM speaker and may get a chance to come on Fever FM channels.





Interested participants are required to sing India's National Song, "Vande Mataram", on LG XBOOM and have to post the video of their singing on Instagram, tagging the official page of Fever FM (@feverfmofficial) and LG India (lg_india). The winners will be chosen based on the maximum number of likes and shares. Out of the top 10 most liked videos, the top 3 performers will be selected based on their Singing Talent, and winners will be announced on 28th February 2023. The video submissions are open till 29th Jan’23.





Commenting on the same, Hak Hyun Kim, Director- Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India said, "Amping up the celebration of the 74th Republic Day, LG Electronics organized a one-of-a-kind contest for its consumers- "Sing with the Nation". This contest aims to provide customers with the ultimate user experience of the LG XBOOM speaker. Our aim is to provide our users with the best and advanced technologies, and we look forward to creating more nuanced and innovative experiences for our consumers."





