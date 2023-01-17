

PUNE, JANUARY 17, 2023: Aligned with the honorable PM Modi’s vision of Make in India and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Mission (Self Reliant India), India's leading consumer durables brand, LG Electronics India, inaugurated local manufacturing line of SIDE BY SIDE Refrigerators in its Pune manufacturing facility. The new facility was inaugurated in the presence of Hyun Uk Lee-Global Refrigerator President- LG Electronics, Mr. Hong Ju Jeon-MD-LG Electronics India, Mr. Hyoung Sub Ji-Director-Home Appliances & Air conditioners-LG Electronics India & other senior dignitaries. With an investment of approximately Rs. 200 crore, the new facility equipped with advanced technologies and machineries, is set to manufacture the Side-by-Side Refrigerators in addition to Double-door and Single-door refrigerators.







Located at Ranjangaon, Pune, the facility is spread across an area of 52.8 Acre. With an annual production capacity of 200K Side by Side Refrigerator units, this manufacturing expansion will play a key role in addressing growing consumer demand and extending the company's portfolio in the Indian market. Strengthening its position as the market leader in the Home Appliances category, this initiative will further boost the brand's product leadership. Pune facility also manufacture TVs, washing machines, ACs, and Monitors.





Speaking of the inauguration, Hong Ju Jeon- MD, LG Electronics India said, "With our presence in the Indian market for over 25 years, we have continuously served millions of satisfied consumers. Localization has been a key differentiator as we have continuously developed products based on Indian insights. We are fully committed to honorable PM MODI’s vision of MAKE IN INDIA. Last year we started manufacturing Windows inverter AC in India at NOIDA manufacturing facility, this year we are starting SIDE BY SIDE Refrigerator production in India LG Side by Side Refrigerator at Pune manufacturing facility, every year we are expanding our local production operations. With skilled workforce and cutting-edge technologies at our disposal, we are optimistic to cater to the needs of our consumers. We are investing approximately 200 crore in setting up this manufacturing line and will continuously strengthen our local operations. This expansion is a step forward in making Self-Reliant India, LG Electronics is fully confident to make India a strong manufacturing hub. We will be also exporting from this facility.”





LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LG Electronics), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances*, HVAC, IT hardware. In India, LG Electronics has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.





*Home Appliances include- Refrigerator; Washing Machine, AC, Water purifier, Microwave, Fan, Dishwasher & Air purifier





