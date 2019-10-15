LG ELECTRONICS INDIA LIGHTS UP LIVES WITH THE ‘KAREIN ROSHNI’ INITIATIVE

LG Electronics will sponsor 800 cornea eye surgeries in India

New Delhi, October 15 2019: LG Electronics India is all set to light up the lives of people by launching the second leg of its unique initiative called ‘Karein Roshni’. Under the aegis of this initiative, LG in association with Sankara Eye Hospital, a not-for-profit charitable eye hospital and Dr Shroff charity eye hospital will sponsor 800 cornea eye transplant surgeries across India. The initiative will also invite the whole nation to come forward and pledge to donate their eyes for this noble cause.

LG will roll out this initiative through radio and digital media and have on-ground activations at LG stores inviting Indian citizens to pledge for donating their eyes for this cause.

Commenting on the initiative Mr. Ki Wan Kim, Managing Director, LG Electronics India said, “We received an overwhelming response for Karein Roshni campaign last time, and hope to receive the same this year. LG uses both its innovation and widespread network to create positive change in the society. We are happy to announce Karein Roshni campaign that will help improve quality of life of people with no vision, allowing them to become more aware of the world around them and empower them with more choice, freedom and greater possibilities.”

Dr R.V.Ramani, Founder & Managing Trustee-Sankara Eye Foundation, India said, “India is home to a third of the world’s blind population. The country has about 12 million individuals with visual impairment as against the global total of 39 million . Non-availablity, non-affordability and inaccessibility to quality eye care, especially in Rural India, has been the challenging scenario for the economically weakers sections.We are thankful to multinationals like LG Electronics for their continuos support in making it possible for such people to follow their dreams.”

Mr Arun Arora, CEO-Dr Shroff Charity Eye Hospital said, "India has approximately 120,000 needlessly blind people due to corneal disease with 20,000 annually adding to the list. Corneal transplantation surgery is the best available therapeutic option that can rehabilitate these patients suffering from corneal blindness. With our patient numbers and corneal transplant surgeries growing by the day, any kind of support from brands like LG Electronics always help. We are thankful to LG Electronics for its generous support and sponsorship. The corneal transplant surgeries coupled with Eye Donation Awareness Drive will set momentum for a larger change for this cause in our country.”

This year is a milestone for LG Electronics as the company celebrates its 22nd anniversary in India. LG Electronics has always believed in enriching the lives of consumers and through this initiative, the brand is set to lend its support to the cause of helping visually-impaired people.

Let’s come together for this cause #KareinRoshni.

To know more, click https://www.lg.com/in/kareinroshni

