LG ADDS JOY TO THE FESTIVE MOOD LAUNCHES BRAND CAMPAIGN

“DIWALI FULL OF INNOVATION, LIFE’S GOOD CELEBRATION”

NEW DELHI, OCTOBER 10, 2022: LG Electronics (LG) India’s leading consumer durable brand has launched brand campaign “ DIWALI FULL OF INNOVATION, LIFE’S GOOD CELEBRATION”.





LG has launched slew of products ahead of festive season including widest range of OLED TVs, from 106 cm (42) – 246cm (97), for a customizable viewing experience. The 2022 OLED lineup introduces the widest range of OLED TVs, from the world’s biggest OLED 246 cm (97) extending to the smallest 106 cm (42) OLED TV that is perfect for smaller room spaces and ideal for every gamer that seeks to be closer to the action. As a pioneer and global leader in OLED technology, LG has been constantly perfecting and elevating technology to meet the evolving consumer needs. Attributed to LG’s OLED leadership, this has enabled the invention of the first Rollable OLED TV, the LG Signature R OLED that pushes the boundaries of engineering and user-centric design to enhance any space and complement any lifestyle.





The 2022 Home Appliances lineup consists of new Stunningly Stylish Refrigerators - InstaView Door-in-Door™ and Frost Free Refrigerators, AI Direct Drive Washing Machines, Puricare™ Wearable Air Purifier, VIRAAT Air Conditioners, UV+UF Water Purifiers and a new range of Charcoal Microwaves. LG AI Direct Drive Series in Front Load & Top Load Washing Machine is equipped with AI Direct Drive Technology and LG ThinQ which gives better wash performance and makes washing convenient for customers. The new InstaView Side-By-Side Refrigerator now has a 23% Bigger InstaView Window for a wider view of what’s inside. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass and it will illuminate the inside of the refrigerator - letting the users quickly access your favourite foods & beverages.





Commenting on the same, YOUNG LAK KIM-MD-LG ELECTRONICS INDIA said, “This year we have launched an extensive range of product portfolio equipped with flagship technologies like OLED TV’s, INSTA VIEW REFRIGERATORS, AI DD WASHING MACHINES, and CHARCOAL MICROWAVES etc. To mark this joyous occasion of Diwali and in celebration of togetherness with our customers, we have brought a slew of special consumer offers across our product range. We hope our customers choose best in class technology this festive season, we have also enhanced retail experience across stores by having a more interactive environment and a more lifestyle orientation in the display, so that the customer can actually experience the LG products in his / her own home settings.”





New brand campaign aims at enhancing consumer experience of buying consumer durables this festive season. The Diwali Sale offers great deals and instant cashback up to 20% on select debit and credit cards, and 1 free EMI on select products with zero down payment. The offers also include EMI starting from as low as INR 888/- along with a 5-year assurance on selected TV’s. Consumers also stand a chance to get extended care with a 10-year warranty on select components, categories, and models along with additional 2-year maintenance starting at INR 2/- per day on select Home appliance product.





Unique offers on LG Home Entertainment products –

• 5-year assurance on purchase of select LG TVs

• Consumers stand a chance to get benefits up to INR 50,000/- with OLED Circle

• 80CM TV FREE with select model of OLED TV

• Free soundbar worth up to INR 64,990/- with select OLED TVs

• TONE FREE Earbuds – FN5 available at INR 2990/- with the purchase of all LG OLED TV models



Unique offers on LG Home Appliances -

• Customers will get a 10-year warranty on select components, categories, and models

• Consumers will get a free Glass Bowl Kit on select models of Microwave Owens

• Customers will receive a free Mini Bar with select models of Side-by-Side Refrigerator

• Free stainless-steel tumbler on purchase of LG Water Purifier

• Free Dishwashing Kit on purchase of LG Dishwasher

• Customers will receive additional 2-year maintenance starting at INR 2/- per day



For Disclaimers and T&C:

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LG Electronics), a wholly-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.



*Home Appliances include- Refrigerator, Washing Machine, AC, Water purifier, Microwave, Fan, Dishwasher & Air purifier



