MEET THE NEW LG Q60 WITH PREMIUM FEATURES

Dual Life-Triple Prospective with Dual App Feature and Triple Camera

New Delhi, September 30, 2019 — LG Electronics today unveiled its new consumer-friendly smartphone designed for those seeking advanced mobile devices without compromising usability. The new LG Q60, boast premium features, advanced technologies and stylish design, all available at a competitive price point. Starting 1st Oct, the smartphone will be available both offline and online at INR 13,490

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Advait Vaidya, Business Head, Mobile Division said, “At LG mobiles our vision is to introduce smart phones based on consumer insights. Globally we have been launching AI enabled smart phones; Q60 is a perfect amalgamation of smart technology & great camera features. I am confident that consumers will appreciate this offering from house of LG mobiles.

Some of the key features are:

Triple Camera and More

In addition to its impressive 13MP front camera, the LG Q60 sports three rear cameras: 16MP with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), 5MP with Super Wide Angle and a 2MP shooter with Depth Sensor that captures a sharp image of the subject while leaving the background blurred. With four unique lenses at their disposal, Q60 owners can take perfect shots every time, no matter how challenging the subject or the environment. LG Q60 is powered by a 3,500mAh battery for longer sessions of news reading, gaming or content streaming.

Dual Apps functions

Duplicate apps can be installed and used with different accounts. Individuals or companies with two accounts can use them separately according to its use.

Redefining Usability

With this new smartphone, LG is offering large, high-quality displays and AI-powered functionality to consumers who traditionally had to settle for less. The device features LG’s HD+ FullVision displays – 6.26-inch for the LG Q60. The front-facing camera in the LG Q60 is located in a water drop cut out to make maximum use of the FullVision display for comfortable viewing, playing and communicating while slim bezels make all three phones comfortable to hold and use one-handed.

To ensure superior user experience, the LG Q60 features AI functions typically found in flagship smartphones. AI CAM magically recognizes objects it sees and recommends the ideal shooting mode for the best results. And a dedicated Google Assistant button gives users immediate access to the most widely-used virtual assistant on smartphones today.

Advanced Audio with DTS:X

With DTS:X 3D Surround Sound delivered through quality earphones, LG Q60 is sure to please even diehard audio aficionados. This high-end audio technology convincingly simulates a 7.1-channel surround sound system to make any content more immersive when playing games, streaming movies or enjoying today’s top hits.

Passed MIL-STD 810 Test

LG Q60’s durability has been verified by the strict US Military Standard Tests. The phone is sturdy enough to pass 6 categories of US defense standard including high temperature, low temperature, temperature shock, vibration, shock, and humidity

YouTube Live

Go live right away, Fun moments are a lot more fun when you share them. With Q60, one can conveniently broadcast on YouTube with just single touch.

Google Assistant Button

Pressing the Assistant Button ones can instantly launch Google Assistant and pressing it twice launches Visual Snapshot that shows weather, schedule, and other information searched by Google Assistant. One can also use it as a walkie-talkie and make quick voice command by pressing and holding the button.

Key Specifications:

Chipset 2.0 GHz Octa-Core Display 6.26-inch 19:9 HD+ FullVision Display Memory 3GB RAM / 64GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB) Camera - Rear: 16MP with PDAF / 2MP with Depth Sensor / 5MP with Super Wide Angle

- Front: 13MP Battery 3500mAh Operating System Android ™ 9 Pie Size 161.3 x 77 x 8.7mm Weight 172g Network LTE / 3G / 2G Colors New Moroccan Blue Others DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / AI CAM / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / Fingerprint Sensor / Google Assistant Button

