LG Electronics India Limited Leads the Industry: Among the First to Launch 2026 BEE Star Rated Air Conditioners in India

NEW DELHI, January 21, 2026 — Ahead of the peak summer season, LG Electronics, India Limited (LGEIL), Most Trusted Brand (in Electronics segment)* has announced its

emergence as among the first brands to introduce its comprehensive range of Air Conditioners fully compliant with the new 2026 Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) Star Rating norms. LGEIL proactive rollout ensures that Indian consumers have immediate access to the most advanced, energy-efficient cooling technology available today.

The updated BEE norms represent a significant leap in energy benchmarks, raising the bar for the entire industry to align India with global energy performance standards. LGEIL has upgraded its portfolio well in advance, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and responsible product development.

Key Highlights of the 2026 Lineup:

Enhanced Energy Savings: The new norms are designed to drastically reduce power consumption for households. Industry estimates indicate that upgrading to a new 5-star AC under the 2026 norms can help consumers save approximately ₹19,000 over a 10-year period, depending on usage and tariff rates.

Understanding the New Ratings: Under the stricter 2026 framework, the efficiency threshold has been raised; for instance, a model previously rated as 5-star may now be classified as 4-star. This reclassification reflects a higher standard of efficiency rather than a drop in performance, encouraging the adoption of superior, low-power technology.

Immediate Availability: LGEIL future-ready line-up has been available in the market since early January – making it among the first brands to offer its 2026 BEE compliant residential air-conditioners. This ensures that customers purchasing early for the summer are not buying outdated technology.

Key features: This year our focus on empowering customers with features like Precool and Energy Manager+. Pre cool, An innovative feature designed to ensure your home is perfectly cool and comfortable the moment you step in. Precool feature uses Geo fencing technology to locate user and ThinQ operates Air conditioner basis Automation applied by user once you enter the predefined distance range. Energy Manager+ analyses your AC usages History and recommends realistic operating hours and consumption. Users can set Periodic Budget target as required basis recommendation.

Sanjay Chitkara, Co-Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, LG Electronics India Limited

Commented on the launch: "As India moves towards stricter energy efficiency norms, LG Electronics India Limited remains committed to supporting this transition through early compliance and future-ready product innovation. With our portfolio already aligned to the new BEE standards, LGEIL enters the new season well-prepared to offer reliable, energy-efficient air conditioning solutions that help our consumers save money while enjoying superior cooling."

To ensure a smooth transition for consumers, LGEIL is launching a comprehensive awareness campaign across print, digital, and retail channels to explain the benefits of the new star ratings. Furthermore, LGEIL manufacturing and supply chain operations have fully aligned with the new guidelines. While the new 2026-compliant models are the focus, air conditioners manufactured under the previous standards will remain available until existing stocks are liquidated, offering consumers flexibility in their purchasing decisions.

