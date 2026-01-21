LG ELECTRONICS INDIA MARKS IPO MILESTONE WITH ‘THANK YOU INDIA’ NATIONWIDE CONSUMER INITIATIVE

NEW DELHI, January 20, 2026: LG Electronics India Limited (LGEIL), India’s leading consumer electronics brand, has announced a nationwide integrated consumer campaign for January 2026 titled “Thank You India for Making LG India’s Most Trusted Brand.” The campaign marks an important milestone in the company’s journey as it celebrates its Initial Public Offering (IPO), while acknowledging the continued trust and support of Indian consumers.

The campaign will run through January 2026 and will be available across India through all major channels, including National Trade (NT), Modern Trade (MT), and Online Brand Stores (OBS). It coincides with key national occasion of Republic Day.

Under the initiative, LGEIL has included select Home Entertainment products such as OLED, QNED, and UHD televisions, along with select soundbars including Xboom variants. Defined consumer benefits and finance options are applicable on eligible television and audio models, including large-screen formats, in accordance with the initiative framework.

The initiative also extends to a wide range of Home Solutions, covering select Frost-Free and Side-by-Side refrigerators, Front Load and Top Load washing machines, microwave ovens, water purifiers, dishwashers, and select Split and Window Air Conditioners. Consumer benefits and finance-linked options are applicable on eligible models across these categories, subject to defined terms and conditions.

In addition, the initiative includes structured benefits such as price adjustments on select models, GST-linked advantages, Scratch & Win rewards, and finance options including EMI and cashback schemes, all subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Commenting on the initiative, Sanjay Chitkara-Co Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, LG Electronics India Limited said, “The ‘Thank You India’ initiative is a reflection of our deep appreciation for the trust Indian consumers have placed in LG over the years. Reaching the milestone of our IPO is a defining moment in our journey, and this initiative allows us to acknowledge the role consumers have played in shaping our growth and presence in India.”

The January 2026 consumer campaign is applicable for a limited period on select models and channels, subject to terms and conditions. Consumers are advised to check with authorised LG retailers or the official LG India website for further details.

About LG Electronics India Limited

LG Electronics India Limited (LGEIL) was established in January 1997 in India. It is focused on various consumer electronics and B2B businesses, from home appliances and media entertainment to HVAC and commercial displays. LGEIL’s manufacturing units at Greater Noida and Ranjangaon, Pune have the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

