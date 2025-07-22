LG ELECTRONICS INDIA UNVEILS THE NEXT-GENERATION AI-POWERED OLEDevo & QNEDevo TV LINE-UP FOR 2025

LG Officials Unveiling LG TV 2025 Lineup

NEW DELHI, July 14, 2025 - LG Electronics India Ltd., today announced the launch of its 2025 OLEDevo and QNEDevo TV line-up in India. These new televisions are powered by LG’s latest Alpha AI Processor Gen2, delivering personalized experiences and improved picture, sound, and interactivity. With the introduction of next-level AI capabilities and award-winning picture technology, the 2025 range builds on LG’s legacy of innovation, elevating smart TV experiences to a new standard.

Mr. Brian Jung- Director Media Entertainment Solution (MS) - LG Electronics India, said, “At LG, we believe the future of television lies in personalization powered by intelligence. With our 2025 OLEDevo and QNEDevo line-up, we are not just introducing new TVs, we are introducing smarter companions that understand our users, adapt to their preferences, and elevate their everyday experiences. Backed by our upgraded Alpha AI processor, this new range reflects our commitment to innovation and customer-centric design.”

AI-Powered Personalization at the Core

At the heart of the 2025 OLEDevo and QNEDevo TVs lies LG’s new & improved Alpha AI Processor Gen2, developed to offer personalized and intuitive experiences for every user. This begins with the New AI Magic Remote, which now features a dedicated AI button for voice recognition and seamless navigation. Once powered on, the TV greets users personally through 'AI Welcome' while identifying individual voices using 'AI Voice ID', which automatically switches profiles and provides curated content suggestions.

AI Concierge takes personalization further by analyzing viewing habits to offer intelligent content recommendations and even related keywords, while AI Search, backed by a powerful Large Language Model (LLM), understands conversational queries and uncovers subtle user intent. The AI Chabot identifies potential user issues and offers timely, effective solutions. Meanwhile, AI Picture Wizard and AI Sound Wizard utilizes picture and sound settings data analysis of various user and helps every user set up tailored picture and audio modes for perfectly customised viewing.

Picture and Sound Excellence: OLED evo Series

LG’s new OLEDevo range is equipped with upgraded Brightness Booster Ultimate, which enhances both light control architecture and boosting algorithms to improve brightness as compared to our traditional OLEDs This helps improve picture clarity and provides lifelike colours regardless of Ambient lighting conditions.

Equipped with the new Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2, the TVs offer sharp, more natural visuals by analyzing and up scaling lower-resolution content with pixel-level precision. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro further refines HDR10 content, giving professional creators and enthusiasts more accurate image control. A standout feature introduced this year is the Filmmaker Mode® with Ambient Light Compensation, which adjusts picture settings based on the lighting of the viewing environment to preserve the filmmaker’s intent. These TVs also support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, creating a cinematic experience with stunning visuals and immersive sound. The AI Sound Pro technology, available in OLED evo TVs, creates virtual 11.1.2 surround sound and enhances voice clarity by separating vocals from background noise—delivering a rich and enveloping audio experience.

Vivid Innovation: QNED evo Series

LG’s QNEDevo models combines Mini LED technology with AI-enhanced processing and LG’s proprietary Dynamic QNED Colour solution. This replaces traditional quantum dot technology and allows for vivid, precise color reproduction across all lighting conditions.

The QNED evo range features refined light control that enhances both contrast and detail, with the Mini LED backlight system allowing for deeper blacks and more luminous highlights. The Alpha AI processor fine-tunes picture quality at a zone level, while AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro continuously optimize every scene and sound in real-time. This provides balance between clarity, depth, and realism. These TVs also deliver an immersive listening experience with virtual 9.1.2 channel surround sound, customized through AI-based personalization of sound settings for each user.

webOS Re:New, Gaming Excellence, and Accessibility

The 2025 TV line-up brings smarter usability through the latest version of LG’s webOS platform. Through the webOS Re:New program1, LG offers full operating system upgrades, ensuring that users enjoy the most up-to-date interface and smart features. The redesigned home screen is more intuitive, faster, and tailored to individual profiles, allowing each user to enjoy a personalized TV experience. Seamless mobile casting is enabled through built-in support for Apple AirPlay and Google Cast.

OLED evo TVs also support 4K 165Hz refresh rate, delivering ultra-smooth, tear-free gameplay. These TVs are compatible with NVIDIA G SYNC and AMD Freesync Premium. Game Optimizer makes it easy to switch between various Gaming models based on game genres.

The 2025 OLEDevo range has already earned industry recognition, securing multiple accolades including the CES 2025 Best of Innovation Award and the Honoree title in the Video Display category for OLED83G5. With this latest line-up, LG reaffirms its commitment to delivering technologies that enhance everyday life.

India Availability and Models

The 2025 LG TV line-up is available in a wide range of screen sizes, including ultra-large models to cater to the growing demand for home cinema experiences.

Category Model Screen Sizes (CMS) Starting Price (INR) OLED evo G5 Ultra-Large 247 cm (97) 2,499,990 OLED evo G5 Series 139cm(55),164cm (65) and195cm (77) 267,990/span> OLED evo G5 Series 106cm(42), 121cm(48), 139cm(55), 164cm (65), 195cm (77) & 210cm (83) 149,990 OLED B5 Series 139cm(55),164cm (65) 193,990 QNEDevo QNED86A Ultra-Large 254cm (100) 1,199,990 QNEDevo 92A Series 139cm(55),164cm (65) & 195cm (77) 149,990 QNEDevo QNED8GA/XA 139cm(55),164cm (65) & 189cm (75) 119,990 QNED QNED8BA 109cm(43), 139cm(55),164cm(65) & 189cm (75) 74,990

All models will be available for purchase starting July 2025 through retail outlets and online platforms, including LG.com. Availability and pricing may vary by model.

For more information on all of LG 2025 AI TV, visit LG.com/in

1webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs and select 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD models. The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years. Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

About LG Electronics India Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LG Electronics), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics was established in January 1997 in India. LGEIL currently operates two manufacturing units located in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Ranjangaon near Pune. The plants currently manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, microwave ovens and monitors.

