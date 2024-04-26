Launched in India’s biggest fashion event – Lakme Fashion week in partnership with FDCI with India’s renowned fashion designer duo, Gauri and Nainika

National, 18th March 2024 - LG Electronics, India's leading Consumer Durable brand, introduced a unique product that not only mirrors your mood or personality but also inspires touch of luxury to your lifestyle and infusing vibrancy into your daily life. Launched in collaboration with India’s one of leading fashion Designer duo, Gauri and Nainika, who unveiled their latest collection inspired by 1.7 Lakh color combinations of LG MoodUPTM Refrigerator at Lakme Fashion week. With cutting-edge technology and aesthetic allure, the LG MoodUPTM Refrigerator stands out as a symbol of personalized luxury. As individuals across India increasingly seek tailor-made solutions for their lives, the LG MoodUPTM Refrigerator takes customization to the next level.

In the annals of the electronic Category’s history, LG has unveiled an unprecedented product that elevates technology and aesthetics to new heights. This innovative fridge features LED panels on its doors, allowing you to change colors based on your mood and sync music to create a customized ambiance in your home.

The MoodUPTM French Door Refrigerator is meticulously crafted to provide a seamless fusion of style and functionality, catering to the discerning tastes of modern households. Boasting a sleek, vibrant, bold and sophisticated design, this refrigerator exemplifies elegance while enhancing the aesthetic appeal of any kitchen space. Its innovative MoodUP feature allows users to customize the refrigerator's exterior lighting according to their mood, creating a personalized ambiance within their homes.

Commenting on the launch, Hwang Youngmin, Director Home Appliances & Air Conditioner- LG Electronics India said, “We're thrilled to unveil our latest creation, the MoodUPTM French Door Refrigerator, in collaboration with Gauri and Nainika at Lakme Fashion Week. This remarkable product perfectly embodies our shared vision – vibrant, bold, full of life, and optimistic – truly reflecting the essence of 'Life's Good.' It represents LG's steadfast commitment to meeting the evolving needs of Indian consumers by seamlessly blending style with cutting-edge technology. With customizable features and advanced functionalities, the MoodUPTM Refrigerator redefines consumer experience, offering unparalleled convenience and performance.”

Adding to the same, Gauri and Nainika said, “We are thrilled to have collaborated with LG MoodUP™️ this fashion week! The collaboration extends beyond the vibrant colours inspired by their new concept refrigerator. The modern and sleek design of the refrigerator, with its timeless luxury and elegance, mirrors the ethos of the Gauri & Nainika Fall Winter 2024 collection. Just as the refrigerator seamlessly integrates innovation and sophistication, the garments effortlessly marry classic silhouettes with contemporary flair. The synergy between their aesthetics and the Gauri & Nainika fashion narrative underscores a shared commitment to merging design with timeless elegance”.

Taapsee Pannu, The Showstopper and Bollywood actress, expressed “Walking for Gauri and Nainika at Lakme Fashion Week was an exhilarating experience. I'm truly honored to be a part of the unveiling of the LG MoodUPTM refrigerator and to take center stage as the showstopper at Gauri and Nainika's spectacular showcase. It is amazing to see their latest collection inspired by 1.7 Lakh color combinations of LG MoodUPTM Refrigerator. Just as fashion seamlessly blends elegance with innovation, LG MoodUPTM refrigerator celebrates the fusion of style and technology.”

Evolution is constant, and the LG MoodUPTM Refrigerator caters to the evolving expectations of the market by granting you the freedom to set the vibe of your space with a mesmerizing palette of colors. It's not just an appliance; it's a living canvas for your creativity, seamlessly blending with your living space.

The innovative LG MoodUPTM refrigerator is designed with sophistication in mind, boasting four doors for optimal storage convenience. One of its standout features is the incorporation of LED panels on these doors, allowing users to dynamically alter the color scheme with its staggering 1.7 lakh+ color combination to suit their mood or personality, all seamlessly controlled through the LG ThinQ app. This modern twist on customization adds a touch of personalization to the kitchen experience.

Moreover, the refrigerator introduces the Instaview feature, a clever addition to its design. With a simple double knock on the designated door, the InstaView function illuminates the interior, providing a quick and efficient way to peek inside without fully opening the door. This combination of advanced technology and thoughtful design makes the LG MoodUPTM refrigerator a standout appliance, offering both functionality and a unique aesthetic appeal.

Adding to this immersive experience is the built-in Bluetooth speaker that allows you to connect through external devices providing you the freedom to play the music of your choice. The speaker comes with multiple modes like bounce mode and flow mode, setting your home as perfect party place.

The Refrigerator comes with many more interesting features that makes it a perfect Appliance. The MoodUPTM refrigerator incorporates intelligent features such as the Smart Color Alarm system, which includes Door Open Alert, Welcome Light, and Night-time Mood Light, enhancing both convenience and safety in the kitchen. Alongside Instaview technology for quick and efficient access, retractable shelves for flexible storage, and advanced temperature management ensuring optimal food preservation, it offers unparalleled functionality for modern households. Seamlessly integrated with LG ThinQ™, the MoodUP™ Refrigerator allows for remote control and monitoring, empowering users with convenience and peace of mind. With Door Cooling+ technology, it ensures even cooling in each shelf. Hygiene Fresh+ Technology helps to reduce the activity of bacteria and keeps the food fresh for longer.

The LG MoodUPTM Refrigerator transcends the boundaries of traditional kitchen appliances; it's a symphony of contemporary living, empowering you to curate your surroundings and elevate your lifestyle.

The launch of the LG Objet collection with MoodUPTM Refrigerator reaffirms LG's position as the leader in delivering innovative solutions tailored to the needs of Indian consumers. Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with the MoodUPTM Refrigerator, now available in India, at INR Rs. 4,49,999.

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LG Electronics), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics - Home Entertainment, home appliances*, HVAC, IT hardware. In India, LG Electronics has earned a premium brand positioning and is an acknowledged trendsetter in the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune which manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

*Home Appliances include- Refrigerator, Washing Machine, AC, Water purifier, Microwave, Fan, Dishwasher & Air purifier

