Introducing LG's MyView Smart Monitors - 32SR50F and 27SR50F: Seamlessly blending connectivity and convenience for a harmonious user experience

New Delhi, 22nd February 2024 – LG Electronics India, a leading consumer durables brand in the country, recently launched its LG MyView Smart Monitor which is designed for home office and for entertainment. Watch favorite content effortlessly with various streaming apps, and set up a home office environment instantly, with a connected PC or PC-free. Featuring Full HD IPS displays (1920x1080), these monitors offer captivating visuals with heightened contrast and lifelike detail from every perspective.

The LG MyView Smart Monitors provides seamless viewing and next level of entertainment with revolutionary webOS23 platform. Viewers can enjoy a vast array of streaming content including movies, dramas, and TV shows without the hassle of connecting to other devices. With a simple click, one can immerse themselves in their favourite content, free from worries about device compatibility or bandwidth issues.

The LG Monitors offer seamless connectivity features. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth ensures easy internet access and device connection without the hassle of messy cables. With support for Apple AirPlay2 and ScreenShare, wirelessly stream content from your mobile devices to the monitor with just a click.

LG’s webOS 23 platform simplifies life with personalized content recommendations and direct streaming access without additional device connections. MyView Smart Monitor ensures seamless viewing, eliminating HDCP 2.1 concerns.

Viewers can enjoy rich entertainment with built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV. Also, you can get tailored contents recommendations and enjoy built-in apps such as Music and Sports. LG Mood Music offers personalized playlists, while sports fans can tailor profiles for convenient viewing. MyView Smart Monitor notifies users of upcoming games, ensuring they never miss excitement.

LG Smart Monitor enhances enjoyment with Quick Card categorization and AI Concierge recommendations. Indulge in a viewer-centric experience with instinctive content selection. Keep it simple with webOS 23.

LG Channels provides access to over 300 free programs without requiring a set-top box, allowing users to conveniently access titles directly via remote control. Monitor remote must be purchased separately to ensure complete functionality and convenience for your monitoring experience. Additionally, LG’s built-in Home Office software enables seamless performance of various work-related tasks without the need to connect to a PC, enhancing workflow efficiency for a productive home office experience.

MyView Smart Monitor acts as a webOS-based IoT hub, linking to various smart home appliances. Manage devices via mobile phone or voice command for smarter living.

The LG MyView Smart Monitor supports AirPlay 2 and ScreenShare, facilitating seamless mirroring for both iOS and Android devices. With built-in WiFi and Bluetooth, device connections are simplified, enhancing productivity. LG users can directly connect a keyboard and mouse to the monitor for seamless usability. The ThinQ App provides intuitive control from smartphones, allowing effortless adjustment of settings and navigation for a streamlined user experience.

Model 27SR50F

The 27SR50F, a 27-inch Full HD monitor boasting a crisp 1920x1080 resolution. Its sleek design features a virtually borderless display on three sides, offering an expansive viewing experience. With a wide 178/178 viewing angle, users can enjoy consistent visuals from any position. Connectivity options include two HDMI ports and two USB 2.0 ports, while integrated WiFi, Bluetooth, ScreenShare, and AirPlay 2* support ensure seamless wireless connections. Powered by the innovative webOS23 platform, this monitor also features internal speakers delivering 5W x2 of audio output, providing both stunning visuals and immersive sound for enhanced viewing.

Model 32SR50F

The 32SR50F, a 32-inch Full HD monitor with a vibrant 1920x1080 resolution. Its sleek design features a four-sided virtually borderless display, providing a wide-ranging viewing encounter. With a wide 178/178 viewing angle, users can enjoy visuals from every angle. Connectivity options include two HDMI ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and one USB Type-C™ port with Power Delivery of up to 45W. Integrated WiFi, Bluetooth, ScreenShare, and AirPlay 2* support ensure seamless wireless connections. Powered by the innovative webOS23 platform, this monitor also features internal speakers delivering 5W x2 of audio output, providing both striking visuals and enveloping sound.

* Interface may vary by country

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LG Electronics), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics - Home Entertainment, home appliances*, HVAC, IT hardware. In India, LG Electronics has earned a premium brand positioning and is an acknowledged trendsetter in the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune which manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

*Home Appliances include- Refrigerator, Washing Machine, AC, Water purifier, Microwave, Fan, Dishwasher & Air purifier

