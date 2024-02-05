LG Electronics India Certified as a Great Place To Work, emphasizing commitment to employee high satisfaction and growth

NEW DELHI, 29 January 2024: LG Electronics, India's leading consumer durable brand, announced that it has been Certified as a Great Place To Work® in India. This Certification truly highlights the company's unwavering commitment to cultivating a positive and trustworthy workplace.

The Great Place To Work Certification™ is a prestigious recognition given to organizations that excel in creating an outstanding work environment for their employees. LG Electronics India achieved this by completing a thorough two-step process, which included Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Employee Survey, known worldwide as the leading way to understand how employees view their workplace and a rigorous culture audit, meeting the high standards set by the global authority on workplace culture.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Hong Ju Jeon- MD LG Electronics India said, “We are delighted to receive the Great Place To Work Certification, affirming our commitment to fostering an environment where our employees thrive both personally and professionally. This Certification reflects our ongoing efforts to prioritize our commitment towards employee-focused initiatives, ensuring a continued endeavors on fostering a positive workplace culture.”

Mr. Jwanam Kim- Expat HR Head, LG Electronics India remarked “The key focus has been Family engagement programs, which respect not only employee but also their families and community.” He further said, “Our aim is clear – to make LG Electronics the most loved brand in India and to achieve the same we will persistently strive towards enhancing employee satisfaction and making meaningful contributions to the Indian society.”

LG Electronics India is committed to building a workplace that attracts top talent, helping it maintain a strong position as one of the global leaders in the consumer durable industry.