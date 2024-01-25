New Delhi, 25th January 2024 – LG Electronics, one of the leading consumer durable brands in India, launched the special campaign “26 Years of Celebrating 26”, aligning with the spirit of the nation's Republic Day. From January 15th to January 31st, 2024, LG India offers exclusive deals, inviting customers to bring home cutting-edge technology and innovation.

For customers eyeing specific LG products, there's the convenient "2626 Fixed EMI" plan, offering predictable and manageable payment options. In a move that stands out, the "Pay Rs 26 and Take Home LG Products" offer allows consumers to bring home LG products at an exceptionally low upfront cost, making cutting-edge technology accessible to all. Adding more value, customers can avail themselves of up to 26% cashback through various partner banks, turning their purchases into even more rewarding experiences.

Exploring the exclusive category offers, customers are invited to participate in the "LG OLED Pose Lucky Draw," where each day brings a chance to win the spectacular LG OLED Pose TV. Customers investing in LG TVs can enjoy a complimentary 3-year warranty, providing long-term assurance in their purchase. Audiophiles can elevate their audio experiences with up to 30% OFF on LG Soundbar, enhancing the entertainment quotient of their homes.

As part of the celebration, LG is sweetening the deal with some extra perks for customers. With select Microwave Oven purchases, customers will receive a complimentary Glass Bowl Kit, and for those opting for specific water purifiers, LG is offering free maintenance services worth Rs 4200. Furthermore, customers seeking reliability can benefit from a remarkable 5-year PCB warranty on Room Air Conditioners, ensuring the longevity and performance of the product.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Hong Ju Jeon- MD LG India said, “We're absolutely thrilled to offer our consumers some very exciting offers ahead of Republic Day. This year, LG Electronics is also achieving the millstone of serving this beautiful country for 26 years. To mark this special year, we have introduced the '26 Years of Celebrating 26' campaign. It embodies our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions to our valued customers. This celebration is a testament to the trust, loyalty, and the sheer delight we experience in introducing cutting-edge technology into Indian households. It's not just about the years that have passed; it's a celebration of the remarkable journey we've undertaken with our customers, and we are deeply grateful for their ongoing support.”

This limited-time celebration not only commemorates LG India's successful journey but also ensures that customers can experience the best of LG's innovative products with attractive discounts and benefits.

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LG Electronics), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics - Home Entertainment, home appliances*, HVAC, IT hardware. In India, LG Electronics has earned a premium brand positioning and is an acknowledged trendsetter in the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune which manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

*Home Appliances include- Refrigerator, Washing Machine, AC, Water purifier, Microwave, Fan, Dishwasher & Air purifier

