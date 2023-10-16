LG India Launches "Life's Good Nutrition Program" to Nourish Young Minds Nationwide





• Empowering the Future: LG India Launches "Life's Good Nutrition Program" in Collaboration with Akshaya Patra and Annapoorna Trust



National, OCTOBER 16 2023 - LG India, a leading consumer durables brand in the country, has taken a momentous step towards nurturing a healthier and brighter future for India's youth. In a groundbreaking partnership with Akshaya Patra and Annapoorna Trust, LG India proudly unveils the "Life's Good Nutrition Program," an initiative aimed at ensuring the well-being and proper nutrition of school-going children in government schools across the nation. The "Life's Good Nutrition Program" is set to encompass an impressive 808 schools, benefiting over 59,202 children.





With an unwavering commitment to fostering holistic growth and development, LG India is embarking on this significant endeavour to address the critical issue of childhood malnutrition and contribute to a healthier generation. The "Life's Good Nutrition Program" will see LG India collaborate with two esteemed organizations, Akshaya Patra and Annapoorna Trust, renowned for their outstanding efforts in providing nutritious meals to children.





One of the key facets of the program involves partnering with The Akshaya Patra Foundation,the implementing partner for the Government's flagship programme, PM-POSHAN (formerly the Mid-Day Meal Scheme). The foundation has transformed the lives of millions by offering wholesome lunches to government & government-aided school children across the nation. Additionally, LG India is teaming up with Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust's Morning Nutrition Program, ensuring a nutritious start to the day for these young minds.





Through this far-reaching initiative, LG India is not only striving to alleviate the immediate challenge of malnutrition but is also contributing to the overall cognitive and physical development of the nation's future leaders.





Mr. Hong Ju Jeon, MD-LG INDIA, expressed, "At LG, we believe that a brighter future begins with a healthy foundation.We are dedicated to assisting and backing the Government, and we have been aligning our CSR initiatives accordingly. Through the 'Life's Good Nutrition Program,' we are taking concrete steps towards ensuring that every child has access to nutritious meals, enabling them to reach their full potential. We are proud to collaborate with Akshaya Patra and Annapoorna Trust in this noble journey."





Previously, LG India had pledged to support India's fight against hunger by supporting mid-day meals of 33,334 students across India to ensure nutrition and their right to education by partnering with The Akshaya Patra Foundation.

