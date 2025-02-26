We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LIFE’S GOOD WHEN LIFE’S SHARED: LG INDIA EXPANDS BLOOD DONATION INITIATIVE ACROSS INDIA
Mobilizing communities and inspiring youth to participate in a life-saving cause, reinforcing the message that ‘Life’s Good when Life’s Shared
New Delhi, 12 February 2025 – LG Electronics India is set to launch the third edition of its Mega Blood Donation Campaign, reinforcing its commitment to corporate social responsibility with the core message, "Life’s Good When Life’s Shared." This initiative aims to mobilize communities especially youth and organizing 400 blood donation camps across 70 cities.
In the years 2019 and 2023, LG Electronics India successfully organized around [188 camps, resulting in over 17,700 registrations. Building on this success, the 2025 campaign aims to further expand its impact, with a goal of securing 30,000 registrations. Each camp will provide donors with essential medical checkups, refreshments, and certificates of appreciation, ensuring a seamless and encouraging donation experience. In collaboration with credible partners like Care Today Fund, United Way Mumbai & Sakashm Bharti Foundation. LG aims to foster a stronger culture of voluntary blood donation in India.
Commenting on the initiative Mr. Hong Ju Jeon, MD- LG Electronics India, said, "We are committed to continue CSR programs with meaningful intervention. This 3rd edition of Mega Blood Donation campaign is a reflection of our commitment of making Life’s Good for people. Our aim is to mobilize communities to actively participate and spread awareness about the cause, aligning with our core message of 'Life’s Good When Life’s Shared."
In addition to on ground blood donation camps, LG Electronics India will conduct citizen mass awareness drive through radio and digital media across the country. This mass awareness drive is aimed to sensitize people regarding importance and benefits of blood donation.
To make participation easier and more accessible, LG Electronics India will launch a dedicated microsite – [https://lg-india.com/blood-donation/] for the Mega Blood Donation Campaign. This platform will allow individuals to pledge their support, register for donation camps, and access important information about the drive. The microsite will serve as a one-stop destination for donors, offering real-time updates on camp locations and guidelines for first-time donors.
Through this initiative, LG Electronics India continues to support sharing and giving back to society, and the belief that “Life’s Good When Life’s Shared”.
For more information on the campaign, upcoming camps, and how to participate, please visit https://lg-india.com/blood-donation/
About LG Electronics India Ltd
LG Electronics India Limited (LGEIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., was established in January 1997 in India. It is focused on consumer electronics - Home Entertainment, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware. LGEIL's manufacturing units at Greater Noida and Ranjangaon, Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.
