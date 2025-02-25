‘LIFE’S GOOD WHEN LIFE’S SHARED’: LG ELECTRONICS URGES YOUTH TO MAKE A LIFE-SAVING IMPACT

Mobilizing communities and inspiring youth to participate in a life-saving cause, reinforcing the message that ‘Life’s Good when Life’s Shared

New Delhi, 12 February 2025 – LG Electronics India today released a captivating video for its campaign ‘Life’s Good When Life’s Shared,’ calling on the youth to embrace the power of blood donation. The video captures the spirit of giving and highlights how a simple act can create a profound impact on countless lives.

This campaign video resonates well with socially conscious young individuals who are eager to make a difference. It portrays the joy and camaraderie that come with donating blood, reinforcing the belief that life is truly good when shared with others.

The video, featuring the young generation of today, opens with a powerful call to action, emphasizing the vital role of blood donation in saving lives and fostering community spirit. Through engaging visuals and an uplifting narrative, it showcases the transformative impact of small acts of kindness. The campaign jingle, infused with vibrant beats and an infectious hook, further amplifies the message, making it both memorable and emotionally compelling.

The campaign will have a robust digital presence, leveraging influencers, user-generated content, and social media activations to encourage participation. It invites individuals to take a pledge to donate blood, fostering a sense of purpose and collective action.

This video is released in the backdrop of LG’s Mega Blood Donation Drive across 69 cities. Over a span of two months, 400 blood donation camps will be set up in collaboration with credible NGOs and blood banks to ensure safety and efficiency. Over the years, LG has successfully mobilized thousands of donors, reinforcing its commitment to making a tangible difference in public health and well-being.

With ‘Life’s Good When Life’s Shared,’ LG continues to reinforce its commitment to social responsibility, using the power of storytelling to drive real-world impact.

To View the video, visit Blood Donation = Real Swag | LG Mega Blood Donation Drive | A CSR Initiative by LG Electronics

For more information on the campaign and how to participate, visit https://lg-india.com/blood-donation/

