LG LAUNCHES PREMIUM FLAGSHIP SOUNDBARS IN INDIA: LG’s New S95TR and S90TY Soundbars deliver a premium immersive audio experience with Five up-firing speakers and triple-level spatial sound
New Delhi, 22 January 2025 – LG Electronics India Limited announced the launch of its new Soundbars – the LG S95TR and LG S90TY with Wireless Dolby Atmos® and true wireless rear surround speakers. Designed to improve home entertainment with good sound quality, innovative features, and a sleek, modern design, these models offer a synergy with LG TVs, ensuring an improved cinematic and audio experience.
LG’s S95TR Soundbar has 810W of power output, and this flagship model contains 17 precisely arranged speakers, orchestrating an enveloping surround sound experience. Its acoustic brilliance elevates the three-dimensional soundscape, broadening the horizon of the soundstage while delivering crystal-clear dialogue.
Commenting on the launch Brian Jung, Director, Home Entertainment LG Electronics India said, “The introduction of our flagship soundbars marks a significant step in our commitment to delivering technology that improves home entertainment for our customers. These soundbars are designed to offer an immersive audio experience with features such as center-up-firing speaker, 3D Spatial Sound Technology, and wireless connectivity with LG TVs. We have combined performance with innovations to meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers.”
Key features
The LG S95TR features 9.1.5 channels with 5 up-firing speakers upgraded tweeters and integration of passive radiators. With this, the Soundbar pushes the low-frequency response down to an earthy 120Hz for balanced sound, and refined tweeters ensure that the highest frequencies are delivered with clarity for an improved audio experience. WOWCAST enables the Soundbar to connect wirelessly to select LG TVs, making the enjoyment of cinematic technologies like wireless Dolby Atmos and DTS:X®2 easier. LG’s WOW Interface provides an intuitive and user- friendly way of navigating through LG TV sound settings and, with the press of a button, utilizing LG's WOW Orchestra technology. This alliance between the Soundbar and select LG TV orchestrates a fusion of audio channels, expanding the soundstage and adding layers of depth that improves the auditory imagery. LG’s 3D Spatial Sound Technology applies channel analysis through a 3D engine to captivate listeners with lifelike sound and an immersive sense of space. In addition, LG AI Room Calibration assesses the room’s environment and fine-tunes the settings to enhance the audio in harmony with the room’s acoustics. The AI Room Calibration introduces an extended capability to calibrate the audio of rear surround speakers, improving audio immersion and providing flexibility for installation.
The LG S90TY, on the other hand, offers a 5.1.3 channel setup with a 570W output. While it also features the center up-firing speaker, it does not include the wireless rear surround speakers found in the S95TR.
Price and availability:
The LG S95TR is priced at 84,990, while the LG S90TY is available at 69,990. Features may vary from model to model. The Soundbars are available for sale across retail and online platforms, including LG.com. For more information, visit www.lg.com/in/audio.
About LG Electronics India Ltd
LG Electronics India Ltd. (LG Electronics), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., was established in January 1997 in India. It is focused on consumer electronics - Home Entertainment, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware. LGEIL's manufacturing units at Greater Noida and Ranjangaon, Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.
