LG ELECTRONICS BRINGS EARLY FESTIVE CHEER WITH ‘INDIA KA CELEBRATION’

• Introduces MEGA CONSUMER PROMOTION offering Gifts worth 51 Crores

• Customers can also win an LG Dream Home Package every day, which includes premium Consumer Durables like Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Front Load Washing Machine, Microwave Oven, Water Purifier, Air Conditioner, and OLED TV.

• Exciting offers and deals on LG’s Insta View Side-by-Side Refrigerator, OLED TV, Soundbar, and XBOOM

• LG is offering down payments as low as INR 1 and easy EMI options on select models, including fixed EMIs starting at INR 888.

NEW DELHI, SEPTEMBER 17, 2024: LG Electronics, India’s leading Consumer Durable brand, is set to light up this Diwali with its ‘India Ka Celebration’ Mega Consumer promotion. Designed to add extra cheer to the festive season, the promotion includes gifts worth 51 Crore and a chance for customers to win a LG Dream Home Package every day, which includes premium Consumer durables such as a Side-by-Side Refrigerator, OLED TV, Front Load Washing Machine, Microwave Oven, Water Purifier & Air Conditioner.

LIFE’S GOOD offers

As part of the Life’s Good offers, customers can enjoy up to 26% cashback on select models, with discounts of up to INR 26000. To make purchasing more convenient, LG is offering down payments as low as INR 1 and easy EMI options on select models, with fixed EMIs starting at INR 888.

Additionally, customers who purchase an InstaView Side-by-Side Refrigerator will receive a free MINI Refrigerator worth INR 11999.

TV buyers can benefit from a 3-year warranty on select models and up to INR 50000 in benefits on LG’s OLED TV range.

Further benefits include:

• Up to 30% Off: On LG Sound bars with select TV models

• 8-Piece Borosil Glass Lock Kit: Worth INR 5000 with select Refrigerators

• Free Stainless-Steel Bottle: With select Water Purifiers

• Glass Bowl Kit: With select Microwave models

• 1st year Free Maintenance Package Worth `4200* on Select Water purifiers

• 2 free services on All Dishwasher.

• 1 EMI off on Select front load washing machines

• Fixed EMI Rs.1999 on 5 star and Hot and cold Air Conditioners

• Free Mic: With select LG XBOOM speaker models



Hong Ju Jeon-MD LG Electronics India said “The festival season is a time for joy, celebration, and new beginnings. Through ‘India Ka Celebration’ Mega Consumer Promotion we want to offer our customers an opportunity to make their homes more beautiful and welcoming with our innovative and high-quality products. LG Electronics is offering an enriching portfolio of products this festive season combined with attractive consumer offers and assured gifts that will make consumer experience special. We are anticipating a promising festive season this year.”

To know more about offers, please visit https://www.lg.com/in/festive-offers/

Offer Validity and Availability:





These exclusive offers will be applicable from 13th September till 7th November. Customers can visit nearest store or log into https://www.lg.com/in/ to buy products & avail these exciting offers

To participate in ‘Win an LG Dream Home Package’ contest, customers can simply send an SMS with <“First Name” “Last Name” GTM Code> to 7835073507.

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LG Electronics), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics - Home Entertainment, Home appliances & Air Conditioners, HVAC & IT hardware. In India, LG Electronics has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

Media Contacts:

Avian WE

Shobhit Tripathi – shobhitt@avianwe.com / 8559077887

Simran Maheshwari – simranm@avianwe.com / 9643855958

LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

Neeta Linz, neeta.linz@lge.com