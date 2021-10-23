LG INTRODUCES A NEW SOLUTION FOR LAUNDRY WITH THE LG DUAL INVERTER HEAT PUMP™ DRYER

LGDual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer Deploys Eco Hybrid Technology that sets new standard of consistent drying









NEW DELHI, OCTOBER 23, 2021 — LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durable brand, today announced the launch of its latest innovation in clothing care - LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer. A leader in the perfect laundry solution, the new dryer deploys LG’s Dual Inverter Technology to ensure excellent clothing care, energy efficiency, and convenience with LG’s Smart ThinQ features.

Consumers today are aware of topics of clothing care and fabric protection. An increasing number of consumers now avoid drying clothes in the sun due to damage caused to the fabric and hygiene-related issues. Addressing this concern, the new LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer comes with best-in-class technology capable of drying clothes completely within a short period. LG Dryer is equipped with Eco Hybrid technology, in which consumers can choose to save time or energy.

Designed with a finishing of Black Steel, LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer has the capacity to dry 9kg worth of laundry. Moreover, to provide further convenience to the consumers, the dryer comes with a Reversible Door. Additionally, LG’s Dual Inverter Compressor and Motor technology comes with a warranty of 10 years, a promise that LG has been delivering to the consumers since many years.

LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer has been innovated to provide a healthy and hygienic maintenance of the laundry. Featuring LG’s Allergy Care technology, the Dryer reduces 99.9% of dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues. Moreover, the Auto Cleaning Condenser, provides proper air flow to maintain high drying performance. The Auto Cleaning Condenser comes with a three-step filtration that takes care of all the cleanliness needs of the clothes.

Unlike conventional dryers, who tend to deteriorate the quality of the clothes, LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer through its Gentle Care maintains the authenticity of the clothes. By maintaining a low temperature, the LG Dryer soothes creases and reduces shrinkage.

The LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer also features the LG ThinQ™ technology. Using the LG ThinQ™ technology, one can remotely start or monitor the dryer

Commenting on the launch,Hyoung Subji, Director of Home Appliances and Air Conditioner, LG Electronics India said, “Consumers these days have a very hectic routine and thus are looking for innovative technologies, to save their time and reduce the burden of domestic work. LG Dryer is another step into the same direction. We are certain that our dryer with Eco Hybrid Technology will exceed all consumer expectations. With this modern and stylish addition to our health and hygiene portfolio, we are confident that this product will set a new benchmark for consumers with its innovative features and customized laundry experience.”

Price and Availability

The LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer washing machine will be available with a starting price of Rs. 79,990. The latest dryer will be available across Online and Offline channels in India and LG brand stores. Consumer’s planning to purchase the Dryer can avail exciting finance scheme, cashback offers, and much more.

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (“LG Electronics”), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

*Home Appliances include- Refrigerator; Washing Machine & Styler, AC, Water purifier, Microwave, Fan, Dishwasher & Air purifier

