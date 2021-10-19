LG LAUNCHES ‘KHUSHIYON KA CARNIVAL’ CAMPAIGN FOR THE UP-COMING FESTIVE SEASON OF DIWALI

Lucky Winners can get prizes worth up to 19 crores on selective Home Appliances and Home Entertainment products





NEW DELHI, OCTOBER 19th, 2021: India’s leading consumer durable brand, LG Electronics, announced the launch of ‘KHUSHIYON KA CARNIVAL’ campaign to celebrate the festivities of Diwali and the excitement of the ongoing Cricket season. Under the aegis of this campaign, consumers will get a chance to participate in a lucky draw and win prizes worth up to 19 Crores on the purchase of selective LG Home Entertainment and LG Home Appliance’s products. The consumers can avail this offer till 15th November 2021. The contest is applicable across India, except the state of Tamil Nadu.

Consumers buying Home Appliances products will get a chance to participate in two weekly draws for prize announcement. There will be a Bumper draw announced on 7 auspicious days which includes Ashtami, Dusshera, Karwa Chauth, Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Guru Purab. On these auspicious days, consumers will get an opportunity to win LG Styler and LG Side by Side Refrigerators as a part of the lucky draw.

Amping up the excitement of the ongoing Cricket Season in India, consumers will get a chance to win prizes worth up to 11 crores on LG Home Entertainment products. The products will range from LG OLED TV’s, LG Gram laptops, LG ToneFree Earbuds and LG X-Boom Speakers. Additionally, to make the experience of watching IPL more alive and enthralling, consumers will have the opportunity to win a LG OLED TV worth Rs. 2 lakhs every day.

*T&C apply; for more details please visit www.lg.com/in

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (“LG Electronics”), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

*Home Appliances include- Refrigerator; Washing Machine & Styler, AC, Water purifier, Microwave, Fan, Dishwasher & Air purifier

