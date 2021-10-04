LG INTRODUCES NEW PRODUCTS UNDER ITS HEALTH AND HYGIENE PORTFOLIO AHEAD OF FESTIVE SEASON

LG’s latest range of water purifier and Charcoal microwave ovens have been Certified by the Heart Care Foundation of India

NEW DELHI, OCTOBER 4, 2021:LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durable brand ahead of festive season, announced its new 2021 range of water purifiers and Charcoal Microwave Ovens. These latest entrants in LG's health and hygiene portfolio have been thoughtfully designed to help consumers live a healthier lifestyle.

The new range of water purifiers from LG delivers pure drinking water for consumers and have been certified by the Heart Care Foundation of India, a leading national healthcare NGO founded by late Dr KK Aggarwal - meeting the criteria for Health friendly Drinkable water (Filtration, Preservation and Maintenance). The latest Charcoal microwave oven models from LG are India’s only microwave oven with the 30 Healthy HeartTM Autocook Menu that has been certified by the Heart Care Foundation of India for its benefits.

The 2021 range of water purifiers comes equipped with a new RO recovery plus filter that helps recover more than 60% water. Also, the 2-in-1 Care feature provides consumers with pure water for drinking and clean water for washing fruits and vegetables. The latest Charcoal Microwave Oven from LG houses multiple conveniences features centric to Indian Needs Such as Charcoal Lighting Heater TM for traditional Indian Tandoor delicacies, Diet fry TM for Calorie Conscious people, Indian Roti Basket** which can prepare 12 different varieties of Roti, Ghee in 12 minutes*** to prepare pure ghee in just 12 minutes avoiding the cumbersome traditional method of Ghee preparation & many more.

Commenting on the launch, Hyoung Subji, Director of Home Appliances and Air Conditioner, LG Electronics India said, “As a consumer centric brand, our focus is to address the evolving needs of our consumers through meaningful innovation. Keeping health and wellness at the forefront, our latest range of water purifiers and microwave ovens have been certified by Heart Care Foundation of India, a promise to provide consumers with the purest form of drinking water and healthy cooking options. The latest range of purifiers and microwave ovens are a welcome addition to our health & hygiene portfolio, and we are confident that it will further strengthen our position in the market.”

Price & Availability

LG’s 2021 range of water purifiers and Charcoal microwaves are a perfect fit for any kitchen with their aesthetically pleasing design patterns. The new range of water purifiers are available in three models WW184EPB, WW184EPC and the WW174NPC starting at INR 28290. The Charcoal microwave oven are available in models ranging between 32L to 28L and starting at INR MRP 22490.







Water Purifier Product Features -











• Stainless steel Storage Tank:

The LG water purifier’s 8 Liters Dual Protection Airtight Stainless Steel Water Tank is suitable for Indian household daily requirements. It also maintains freshness of water and reduce the growth of bacteria and algae. Far more hygienic than a conventional plastic tank, it ensures that water remains safe for drinking with Dual Protection Seal. LG's Stainless Steel water storage tanks have 94.4% less E.Coli growth in 24hrs as compared to conventional plastic tanks. The Stainless-Steel Water Tank comes with a 10-year warranty.



• Digital Sterilizing Care:

Servicing of LG water purifier is done using innovative Digital Sterilizing Care which sterilizes the water path, Faucet and tank with the unique sterilizing Kit that does not use any harmful chemicals. Since the sterilization is done digitally, it involves no manual intervention.



• True Filtration:

The LG RO Range involves Multi stage Filtration Process which removes over 0.0001 micron size impurities, also dissolved impurities like Bacteria, Viruses , sand , mud , Heavy Metals, Dust Particles, Pesticide, etc are removed effectively during filtration process so that you get Pure water for drinking.



• Mineral Booster:

LG’s Water Purifiers are equipped with Mineral Booster Filter which adds on minerals in 100% RO Purified Water and makes water healthier and tastier.



• 2-in-1 Care:

LG's WW184 range of water purifiers feature 2-in-1 Care system. This system offers the convenience of a secondary valve located on the side of the water purifier, making it possible to hygienically wash fruits or rinse vegetables with clean water.



• EverFresh UV Plus: In Tank:

LG water purifier comes with In Tank UV, which treats store water for 75 Minutes every 6 Hour. It deactivates Bacteria and keeps the stored water pure and Revitalizes Freshness.



• Smart Indicators:

One can easily check water filter change indicator, UV Sterilizing indicator and water level Indicator from a distance or at night with Smart Display.

Charcoal Microwave Product Features -











• Charcoal Lighting HeaterTM :

LG brings to you its new range of Charcoal Convection Microwave Ovens, which offers you a healthier and versatile cooking. Maintains the natural flavors and make your dish crunchy outside and juicy inside. While offering the traditional Indian Tandoor taste, it saves 50%# time and 30%# energy.





• 30 Healthy Heart TM Recipes*:

Certified by Heart Care Foundation of India, LG’s Healthy Heart TM Recipes offers you 30 different Heart Friendly cuisines. These recipes will not only take good care of your heart, but taste buds too. Eat Healthy with LG Microwave Oven.

• Motorized Rotisserie:

Bar-be-queuing at home becomes easy and hassle free with 360° Motorized Rotisserie that gives you crispy and tasty bar-be-que recipes at a touch of a button. It requires no manual intervention for uniform and even roasting.



• Diet Fry TM :

Enjoy crispy delights without worrying about all that oil playing havoc with your health. That's because the Diet Fry™ feature in LG Microwave Ovens lets you prepare these dishes with minimum use of oil. LG’s Diet Fry uses up to 88% less oil.



• Indian Roti Basket**:

Prepare 12 different variety of exotic rotis at the touch of a button. Indian Roti Basket**lets you prepare delicious Naans, Lachcha Parathas, Tandoori Rotis, Missi Rotis easily.





• Ghee in 12 minutes***

With the latest range of LG Microwave Ovens, making hygienic Ghee with absolutely no smell is a matter of just 12 minutes***.





• Stainless Steel Cavity:

Stainless Steel Cavity in the latest range of LG Microwave Ovens is an unparalleled feature that enhances the overall performance of the appliance. It helps you cook more hygienically, faster and is completely rust free, easy to clean and durable.





• Minimalistic Design:

Eliminate anything uncomfortable, complicated and cumbersome. Add elegance to your kitchen with exquisite, minimal design. The aesthetics give you better performance while utilizing less space.

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (“LG Electronics”), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

*Home Appliances include- Refrigerator; Washing Machine & Styler, AC, Water purifier, Microwave, Fan, Dishwasher & Air purifier

*

Heart friendly recipes are neither a substitute nor do they advise professional medical advice.

**

Patent applied for

***

Time may vary model to model.

#

As per internal test.

Under standard conditions, results & efficiency may vary in different conditions.