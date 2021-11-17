LG LAUNCHES ‘LG NEW AIR FEST’ WITH ATTRACTIVE OFFERS ON 2022 RANGE OF ACs







• Consumers pre-booking their 2022 range of AC’s during the LG NEW AIR FEST, will be eligible for Free Upgrade worth INR 3000

• During the LG NEW AIR FEST, consumers can purchase a 4-years AMC package at a reduced rate of only INR 6999( price exclusive of taxes)

• Every day 5 lucky winners will get a brand new LG ceiling fan worth INR 16990

New Delhi, 17 November 2021 : LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durable brand announced ‘LG NEW AIR FEST’ offering exclusive deals and assured gifts for consumers pre-booking Air Conditioners. Consumers will be entitled for Free Upgrade and other exclusive deals and benefits. Additionally, consumers can participate in a lucky draw and stand a chance to win LG Ceiling Fan. Customers can avail of these offers on bookings made between November 15, 2021, and December 31, 2021, and redeem them anytime between January 1, 2022, and January 31, 2022.

Consumers pre-booking their ACs during the LG NEW AIR FEST, will be eligible for benefits worth INR 3000 with a Free Upgraded product. The offers are valid on all BN & BW Series air-conditioners wherein all the “BN” Series bookings which is standard model will be upgraded to “BW” series which are having additional features of LG ThinQ (WI FI enabled), 4 Way Swing and Anti-Allergy Filter at no additional cost. Moreover, consumers can opt for an annual maintenance package (AMC) for 4 Years at a heavily discounted price of INR 6999(price exclusive of taxes). During the campaign, LG will also host daily lucky draws where five lucky winners will win an LG ceiling fan worth INR 16990.The Lucky Draw Offer is not applicable in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking of the initiative Kulbhushan Bhardwaj-Business Head, Residential Air Conditioners, LG Electronics India said, “We have witnessed an increase in consumers demand to upgrade and equip their homes with the latest technology. Addressing this demand, our latest campaign will enable consumers to purchase their favourite LG ACs at a very attractive price point. Our diverse range of offerings reflects our continued commitment to developing meaningful technology solutions for our consumers and we are confident our consumers will appreciate the choice of reliability and quality offered with LG products to upgrade and enrich their lives.”