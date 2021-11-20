LG ELECTRONICS INTRODUCES GANESH CHATURTHI SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION TONEFREE EARBUDS









LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer electronics brand has introduced a limited edition of the LG ToneFree earbuds to celebrate the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. These special earbuds come with a free Ganesha printed case worth Rs. 1499, alongside a beautiful case that comes in silver and green color options. Consumers can avail these limited-edition earbuds under LG’s 'Sounds Divine' offer.

LG TONEFREE earbuds are the most advanced wireless earbuds from LG Electronics. The LG TONEFREE are India’s first 99.9% bacteria free earbuds, that eliminates bacteria while charging. The three models, HBS-FN7, HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN5U are equipped with a unique and innovative UVnano charging cradle with ultraviolet light that sanitizes the earbuds, making the listener feel fresh and jam throughout the day.

The case comes with LED lighting on the top, making it easy to monitor charging level and UVnano status. Housing a plethora of features such as – Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Meridian-tuned premium sound, sleek and ergonomic design, amongst others, the latest models deliver the ultimate and most enhanced listening and personal audio experience for users.

Additionally, the new LG TONEFREE come equipped with a convenient new feature for consumers to easily locate their earbuds - “Find my Earbuds”. With this new feature consumers can easily locate their missing earbuds by using the TONEFREE app, with a beep sound when one presses play in the Find My Earbuds page. Thus, indicating the last GPS location of the earbuds.

Some other notable features of the earbuds are as follows:

The LG TONEFREE range feature technology from Meridian Audio, the renowned British audio technology company and LG’s trusted partner in delivering superior sound. Accessible through the LG TONEFREE app available for both Android and iOS devices, Meridian’s EQ sound settings provide an elevated listening experience via four customized presets to suit the listener’s musical taste.

LG TONEFREE HBS-FN5U features the Meridian's Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP) which overcomes the challenges of headphone listening such as their compact size and lack of 'crosstalk' between the left and right channels. HSP not only recreates a realistic soundstage that simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers, but it also delivers vocals with pristine clarity. Thus, providing a fresh listening experience helping you forget you are wearing earbuds.

The LG TONEFREE FN7 comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), specially engineered to reduce high-frequency noise encountered daily. With specialized ANC activated, environmental noises are now almost completely neutralized, making every note and voice sound clearer, more natural, without losing the details from turning up the volume to maximum.

Minimal yet unique, the LG TONEFREE FN7, FN6 and FN5-U cradle comes with a compact design that fits easily into the palm, and two-color options; Stylish Black and Modern White, chic enough to fit any aesthetic.

LG TONEFREE earbuds have an ergonomic design, engineered to fit comfortably in the ears with head-centered weight distribution that helps them stay snug and secure along with a flexible, medical-grade ear gels that conform to the ear shape.

The earbuds are IPX4-rated for sweat and rain, making them completely water resistant.

Offering fast and wireless charging, the HBS-FN7 comes with a 21-hour long battery life with up to 7 hours of playback and an extra 14 hours in the cradle — all from one charge, while the HBS-FN6 comes with an 18-hour long battery life with up to 6 hours of playback. The FN5-U earbuds last a total of 18 hours of battery life. One can enjoy up to 6 hours of playback in the earbuds and an extra 12 hours in the cradle, with one charge.

Consumers can purchase the FN5-U model at Rs 11,990, FN6 at 24,990 with the topmost FN7 at Rs. 29,990. The entire range of TONEFREE is now available on LG's online store, Ecommerce retailers and retail stores across India. LG is also offering cashback of up to Rs. 2,000 with selected credit card payments.





Key Specifications:

HBS-FN7



Earbud Size 16.2 x 32.7 x 26.8 mm Charging Case Size 54.5 x 54.5 x 27.5 mm Active Noise Cancelling Yes UVnano Yes (with UVnano Indicator) Product Battery Capacity 55 mAh x 2 Charging Case Battery Capacity 390 mAh Meridian Sound Effect & EQ Yes Preset & Customized EQ(Immersive, Natural, Bass, Treble) Yes Fast Charging Time 5 minutes for 1 hour of play Battery Life – Play 7 hours (ANC off), 5 hours (ANC on) Battery Life – Earbuds + Case 21 hours (ANC off), 15 hours (ANC on) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1 (Single Device Connection) Speaker 2 Layered Dynamic Microphones 2 Outer, 1 Inner Touch Yes Voice command (Google assistant, Siri) Yes Wireless Charging Yes Water/ Splash proof IPX4 Compatibility Android / iOS Colors Stylish Black / Modern White

HBS-FN6



Earbud Size 16.1 x 32.77 x 25.0 mm Charging Case Size 54.6 x 54.6 x 27.5 mm Battery Capacity Earbuds: 55mAh x 2/ Case: 390mAh Fast Charging Time 5 minutes for 1 hour of play Battery Life - Play Talk: 5 hours/ Play: 6 hours Battery Life – Earbuds + Case 18 hours Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 (Single Device Connection) Speaker 2 Layered Dynamic Microphones 2 Outer Microphones 2 Outer Compatibility Android / iOS Bluetooth Audio Codec SBC / AAC Colors Stylish Black / Modern White

***

*2019 tests conducted by TÜV SÜD and Underwriters Laboratories (UL).



Disclaimer: Not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device. Device or any of its parts not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions.

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC and IT hardware space. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

