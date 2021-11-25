NEW 50 ICU BEDDED COVID FACILITY AT UDAIPUR COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTRE INAUGRATED AS PART OF LG ELECTRONICS CSR INITIATIVE TO SUPPORT INDIA’S FIGHT AGAINST CORONAVIRUS







UDAIPUR, 25th November, 2021: LG Electronics, India's leading consumer durable brand today unveiled 50 ICU Bedded COVID facility at Urban community Health Centre Bhuvana Udaipur. Committed to enhancing people's lives through meaningful interventions, LG took forward its pledge and provided support to set up medical facilities across India. Recently having completed its 24 years in India, LG senior management including Mr Sanjay Chitkara- Sales Head LG Electronics India was present at the occasion.







LG Electronics is closely working with its implementation partners including United Way Mumbai, CSR BOX to provide the required medical infrastructure in fight against Covid-19. LG Electronics is supporting Hospitals across India under this initiative. In Rajasthan 2 facilities are supported under this initiative URBAN COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTRE BHUVANA, UDIPUR & COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTRE, SAWAR. Contribution include medical beds, ventilators, Ultrasound machines, Oxygen cylinders & many other equipment’s.

Speaking of the initiative Sanjay Chitkara Sales Head-LG Electronics India said,“The unveiling of this facility, is only the beginning of our support to aid the community. Committed to our pledge, we are focused on lending our full support to the Government & citizens in this fight against COVID-19. We will be working closely with various local administrations across India to for setting up additional such medical facilities and provide relief in whatever way possible.”

Commenting on the initiative Dr K.K Sharma Director Medical Health Services Rajasthan said, “Covid-19 has created countless challenges, in our country. The second wave has prompted us to focus on solving the difficulties arising out of the pandemic on all fronts. With so much to do, every effort and participation in this situation is welcome. It is important, corporates to come forward during difficult times and provide support to the community. LG’s initiative is a welcome effort, this will also aid in boosting the medical infrastructure for upcoming challenges due to COVID. We are grateful to LG Electronics for providing their support to the people of Rajasthan.”



