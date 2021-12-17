LG One:Quick, A Unified Collaboration and Display Solution for Home and Office







• An All-In-One platform to communicate and collaborate easily regardless of time and place

• The series has been designed to make working from home easier and convenient for consumers



New Delhi, 17th December 2021 — India’s leading consumer durable brand, LG Electronics (LG) announces the launch of LG One: Quick, an easy to use and All-in-One solution for homes and offices. LG One: Quick has been created to meet the requirements of the new ways of how people work and live. With remote working still being a normal at many workplaces, LG One: Quick has the potential to change and expand how individuals, coworkers and teams communicate in the new reality of remote working. The series has been innovated keeping in minds of how the majority of workforce and students are still working and learning from home. The products are designed to make the work life not just at offices but also at home convenient and comfortable for consumers. LG One: Quick series has One:Quick Works (model 55CT5WJ), One:Quick Flex (model 43HT3WJ) and One:Quick Share (model SC-00DA) as three different models.

- One:Quick Works is an advanced 55 4K UHD all-in-one video conferencing touch display and all-around productivity tool suitable for a variety of workplace environments such as conference rooms, meeting rooms, huddle rooms, etc.

- One:Quick Flex with its 43 4K UHD touchscreen is designed with a movable stand that fulfils the demands of different generations in a family with a touch solution.

- One:Quick Share, allows users to easily and quickly connect their laptops wirelessly to compatible LG digital signage display products.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Hemendu Sinha (VP and Business Head, Business Solutions) from LG Electronics said, “At LG, we always focus on creating solutions for businesses which make the work easier, accessible and convenient. One:Quick series is another step in this direction to offer a holistic solution for both offices and homes. Although the lockdowns have eased up, the majority of the workforce continues to work from home. The One:Quick series will provide users with multiple ways of working and make the experience of collaborative working seamless & far more productive. We are confident that this will be a revolutionary product, helping organizations & the executives to be more flexible and efficient at the same time.”

One: Quick Works For Maximum Productivity in Conference Display





A welcome addition to any conference space, LG One: Quick Works delivers seamless interactive communication for smooth, productive office meetings thanks to the clear video and audio qualities. A winner of the Red Dot Award 2021, this all-in-one solution features a built-in Windows PC, crisp 4K UHD camera, microphone, speaker, and a digital whiteboard.

In addition to LG’s built-in video conferencing solution, One: Quick Works has a wide 120-degree field of view camera having 3840 x 2160 resolution with Smart Auto-Focus which can automatically track and focus on the speaker. Moreover, it is effective in clearly capturing voices up to six meters away with minimal background noise.

One:Quick Remote Meeting, users can use shortcuts to effortlessly install popular video conferencing and collaboration apps such as Teams, WebEx and Zoom. One:Quick Works also offers easy-to-use management and control features. Ready out-of-the-box and free for the first six months, LG’s One:Quick Remote Meeting video-conferencing application works seamlessly with One:Quick Works to share documents in various formats, perform real-time interactive drawings and automatically detect who’s speaking on the other end.

One:Quick Flex For Effective Collaboration

LG One:Quick Flex is designed for a wide variety of home and business use scenarios. This includes but is not limited to video conferencing, attending online sessions, small group meetings, one-on-one discussions, and group presentations. It is also an excellent option for hospitals and schools where people may be working, learning, or talking remotely. With LG One:Quick Flex's 43-inch all-in-one display complete with a built-in camera, microphones and speakers’ consumers can now seamlessly conduct online meetings and video calls.

With a movable stand, One:Quick Flex can be used anywhere indoors where it can be moved by wheels, thus giving flexibility of usage. From a private office to a public lounge, living room, study room, parent’s room and even as a home gym, it plays various roles according to changing needs. Additionally, it supports screen rotation of 90 degrees when using the dedicated stand, offering the best-in-class audio-visual experience.

With a video camera that captures a wide 88-degree field of view, the display works in both landscape and portrait modes and features a split-view mode for easier multitasking. A microphone and camera, intuitive interface, full touch pen support and whiteboard functionality complete the entire package.

One:Quick Share for Wireless Screen Sharing

LG One:Quick Share allows users to effortlessly share their laptop screens with compatible LG digital signage models. Users can share their PC screen by simply pressing the button on the One:Quick Share USB dongle. Switching the source device is just as easy, with up to four sources able to connect to LG digital signage products simultaneously. And with One:Quick Share, setting adjustments of connected LG signage products such as Volume, Picture Mode and Screen Brightness can be performed without a remote control.

LG’s latest collection of advanced display solution products is designed to deliver an intuitive experience that enhances productivity and collaboration to take home and office communications to a whole new level of ease and convenience in this changing era.

LG’s One:Quick series will be available in India starting from January 2022.

* Compatible with select LG digital signage products.

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd



LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (“LG Electronics”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

*Home Appliances include- Refrigerator, Washing Machine & Styler, AC, Water purifier, Microwave, Fan, Dishwasher & Air purifier

