LG ELECTRONICS LAUNCHES NEW CAMPAIGN #WEHEARYOU

NEW DELHI, NOVEMBER 19, 2021 : India’s leading consumer durable company, LG Electronics has always been committed to fulfilling the needs of its consumers through constant innovation and technology. Continuing their promise, LG today launched a digital campaign #WEHEARYOU that highlights how the company has been reinventing technology by understanding the need of the consumers. As a part of the campaign, LG has released a short film that features the company’s washing machines which are equipped with AI DD (Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive) technology that provides a unique solution to the laundry needs of the consumers.

Launching the campaign, Hyoung Subji, Director Home Appliance and Air Conditioner- LG Electronics India said , “Most consumers today lead a very active lifestyle and look to invest in technology that makes their lives hassle-free. Over the years, we have always closely listened to the needs of our consumers and have invested in making meaningful innovations that fit into their daily lives, seamlessly. Our latest campaign #WeHearYou captures how LG has always been a brand for the consumers and that we are confident they would continue to place their trust in our offering going forward.”

Laundry is a daunting task for many, and through the film, the company has captured the different expectations today’s consumers have from their washing machine. LG, as a consumer-centric brand has always been strived to serve the needs of the consumers with the latest technology solutions. The video captures the essence of a consumer’s household and how LG has seamlessly integrated into it. The digital film ends by highlighting all the salient features of LG’s washing machine like 99.9%** Virus Free Wash with Steam+TM, Bigger Capacity for Heavy Loads, In the current situations where people prefer to stay indoors Washer and Dryer, helps them wash and dry their laundry at the comfort of their homes with contactless operations with LG ThinQ and with the company’s message through the campaign #WeHearYou.

The LG washing machine features an Artificial Intelligent Direct Drive™ (AI DD) motor. LG’s AI DD technology leverages big data from twenty thousand pieces of information related to washer usage and applies settings based on the volume and delicateness of the garments in each load of laundry to deliver the most optimized washing cycle.

Disclaimer for 99.9% Virus free:

** “Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Virus (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle.” HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems virus is a type of corona virus and is not a test result of new coronavirus 19 (Covid-19).

