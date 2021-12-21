NEW 75 BEDDED COVID FACILITY AT KGMU LUCKNOW INAUGURATED AS PART OF LG ELECTRONICS CSR INITIATIVE TO SUPPORT INDIA’S FIGHT AGAINST CORONAVIRUS









LUCKNOW, DEC 21 2021: LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durable brand today unveiled 75 Bedded COVID facility at KGMU, Lucknow. Committed to enhancing people’s lives through meaningful interventions, LG Electronics took forward its pledge and provided support to set up medical facilities across India, Facility was inaugurated by Honorable Minister for Finance, Parliamentary Affairs & Medical Education Suresh Khanna along with LG senior Management including Mr Sanjay Chitkara- Sales Head LG. : LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durable brand today unveiled 75 Bedded COVID facility at KGMU, Lucknow. Committed to enhancing people’s lives through meaningful interventions, LG Electronics took forward its pledge and provided support to set up medical facilities across India, Facility was inaugurated by Honorable Minister for Finance, Parliamentary Affairs & Medical Education Suresh Khanna along with LG senior Management including Mr Sanjay Chitkara- Sales Head LG.

LG Electronics is closely working with its implementation partners including United Way Mumbai, to provide the required medical infrastructure in the fight against Covid-19. LG Electronics is supporting Hospitals across India under this initiative. In UP, 2 facilities are supported under this initiative 75 bedded facility at KGMU Lucknow & 50 Bedded Pediatric ICU ward at LLRM Meerut. Contribution include medical beds, ventilators, Ultrasound machines, Oxygen cylinders & many other equipment.

Speaking of the initiative Sanjay Chitkara Sales Head-LG Electronics India said, “The unveiling of this facility, is only the beginning of our support to aid the community. Committed to our pledge, we are focused on lending our full support to the Government & citizens in this fight against COVID-19. We will be working closely with various local administrations across India to for setting up additional such medical facilities and provide relief in whatever way possible.”

Adding further, George Aikara, Chief Executive Officer of United Way Mumbai said “At United Way, we believe in the collective power of the community to bring about lasting social change. And since the onset of the covid-19 pandemic, we have witnessed this power as all members of the society – government, corporate partners, non-profit organisations and community members – rallied together to fight the pandemic. We are honoured to be working along with the Government of Uttar Pradesh, LG Electronics and CSRBOX to strengthen our healthcare systems by providing critical medical equipment.”

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd



LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (“LG Electronics”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

*Home Appliances include- Refrigerator; Washing Machine & Styler, AC, Water purifier, Microwave, Fan, Dishwasher & Air purifier

Media Contacts:



LG