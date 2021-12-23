We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ELECTRONICS URGES EVERYONE TO FOLLOW COVID-19 NORMS THROUGH ITS NEW DIGITAL VIDEO CAMPAIGN
NEW DELHI, DECEMBER 23, 2021:India’s leading consumer durable company, LG Electronics has always been at the forefront in supporting India to battle COVID-19 crisis. Continuing their commitment to support the nation, LG today launched a new video campaign capturing the initiatives taken by the company to fight against COVID-19 and urging people to take necessary precautions. The video takes its viewers to a flashback seat and captures how the company continuously has been acting as a helping hand for those in need.
