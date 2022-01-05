NEW 50 BEDDED PICU FACILITY AT LLRM MEERUT INAUGURATED AS PART OF LG ELECTRONICS CSR INITIATIVE TO SUPPORT INDIA’S FIGHT AGAINST CORONAVIRUS









MEERUT, JAN 5th, 2022 : LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durable brand today unveiled 50 Bedded PICU facility at LLRM Meerut. Committed to enhancing people’s lives through meaningful interventions, LG Electronics took forward its pledge and provided support to set up medical facilities across India, Facility was inaugurated by Honorable Union Cabinet Minister Smt. Smriti Irani for women & child development along with LG senior Management including Mr. Sanjay Chitkara- Sales Head LG Electronics.

LG Electronics is closely working with its implementation partners including Doctors for you, to provide the required medical infrastructure in the fight against Covid-19. LG Electronics is supporting Hospitals across India under this initiative. In UP, 2 facilities are supported under this initiative 75 bedded facility at KGMU Lucknow & 50 Bedded Pediatric ICU ward at LLRM Meerut. Contribution includes medical beds, ventilators, Ultrasound machines, Oxygen cylinders & many other equipment’s.











Speaking of the initiative Sanjay Chitkara Sales Head-LG Electronics India said, “The unveiling of this facility, is only the beginning of our support to aid the community. Committed to our pledge, we are focused on lending our full support to the Government & citizens in this fight against COVID-19. We will be working closely with various local administrations across India to for setting up additional such medical facilities and provide relief in whatever way possible.”

Adding further, Dr Rajat Jain, Vice President, Doctors For you said“We are honored to be working along with the Government of Uttar Pradesh, LG Electronics to strengthen our healthcare systems by providing critical medical equipment.”

