LG LAUNCHES ‘THE NATION CALLS FOR CELEBRATION’ CAMPAIGN WITH SPECIAL REPUBLIC DAY OFFERS

New Delhi, January 22, 2025: LG Electronics India, is proud to celebrate the spirit of Republic Day with its exclusive campaign, ‘The Nation Calls for Celebration.’ This special promotion brings an array of exciting offers and benefits, aiming to make this Republic Day truly memorable for its customers.

Customers can avail themselves of exclusive deals across LG’s product range, designed to cater to every household need. Key highlights include paying just ₹26 now and rest in easy EMIs, cashback of up to 32.5% (equivalent to savings up to ₹50,000) on select models, and fixed EMI options starting at ₹888.

Special Free Gifts and Benefits

For Home Appliances, LG offers a mini refrigerator worth ₹11,999 free with select InstaView Refrigerator models, an 8-piece Borosil glass lock kit worth ₹5,000 free with select refrigerator models, and a glass bowl kit free with select microwave oven models. Additionally, a 5-year warranty on PCB and motor is provided for select LG home appliances.

In the Home Entertainment category, LG is offering a 3-year warranty on select OLED TVs, up to 30% off on LG Soundbars with select TV models, 2 free EMIs on select OLED TVs, and a free mic with select LG XBOOM speaker models. These offers ensure that customers can celebrate with latest technology and products.

Explore the Best of LG:

LG Home Appliances: LG’s Home Appliances are stylish with features, such as LED display panels, intuitive controls, and various color options. The product range includes Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Water Purifiers, Microwaves, and Dishwashers.

LG Home Entertainment: Experience unparalleled entertainment with LG’s range of TVs, speakers, and projectors. LG TVs, equipped with built-in voice assistants like Google Assistant, Alexa, and LG ThinQ AI, come with a universal remote that can control most devices. Available in various sizes and technologies, including OLED, QNED, and NanoCell, LG’s Home Entertainment products provide an immersive viewing experience.

Offers Validity and Details

The Republic Day offers are valid from January 15th January to 31st, 2025. To avail and to know more about the exciting benefits and the terms & conditions for the offers, Customers can visit the nearest LG store or explore the deals online at www.lg.com/in .

About LG Electronics India Ltd

LG Electronics India Ltd. (LG Electronics), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., was established in January 1997 in India. It is focused on consumer electronics - Home Entertainment, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware. LGEIL's manufacturing units at Greater Noida and Ranjangaon, Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

