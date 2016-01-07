LG to Unveil New Version of Popular WebOS Smart TV Platform at CES 2016

webOS 3.0 to Feature Enhanced Mobile Connection,

Remote Features and More Content Options

SEOUL, December 22, 2015 — At the 2016 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, LG will unveil its latest SMART TV lineup featuring the newest webOS 3.0 smart TV platform. LG webOS 3.0 was designed to provide an exceptional user experience to allow for more intuitive navigation of the TV’s features. Since its introduction in 2014, LG webOS has been praised as one of the most versatile smart TV platforms by most major industry experts and publications. With enhanced options and more content, webOS 3.0 continues to offer the key features that made webOS so loved while introducing new innovations to appeal to a wider audience.

LG webOS 3.0 offers three magic smart features: Magic Zoom, Magic Mobile Connection and an upgraded Magic Remote, taking the user experience to a whole new level. Magic Zoom enables users to magnify objects and letters without any degradation in picture quality. And with Magic Mobile Connection, users can easily connect a mobile phone to their LG SMART TV via the LG TV Plus App on their mobile device to access mobile apps on the TV screen. The upgraded Magic Remote is designed to make controlling set-top boxes (STB) easier with the addition of buttons on the remote. The Screen Remote feature has also been redesigned to simplify the user interface for less clutter and more convenience.

Designed with the aim of providing an easier way of enjoying quality digital content, webOS 3.0 introduces Channel Plus, a unique feature which provides a wide range of over-the-top (OTT) content in a user-friendly format. Channel Plus offers a unified channel list that combines OTT content with familiar broadcast TV channels, enabling users to watch OTT content by surfing through channels as they normally would. Channel Plus can also be controlled with an app to provide program recommendations via on-screen widgets. Through a partnership with Xumo (www.xumo.com), Channel Plus offers an abundance of high quality, free digital content from broadcasters and publications such as TIME Inc., Condé Nast Entertainment and The Wall Street Journal. To appeal to a larger audience, a variety of premium content such as that of BuzzFeed, PopSugar, and Mode Media, from rising Digital Networks and Multi-Channel Networks (MCNs) is also available on Channel Plus as well as international channel packages.

LG SMART TV with webOS 3.0 offers an abundance of other new and updated features to take home viewing to a whole new level of entertainment:

Channel Advisor analyzes viewing patterns and displays upcoming time slots with program information about frequently watched programs

“We are excited about webOS 3.0, a major update since this advanced TV platform technology was first introduced in 2014,” said Brian Kwon, President and CEO at LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “The webOS story of Simple Connection, Simple Switching and Simple Discovery has really connected with customers and illustrates very clearly our commitment to securing a leadership role in the smart TV market with innovation and creativity.”

LG's webOS 3.0 SMART TVs for 2016 will be showcased at the company's booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall #8204 from January 6-9.





