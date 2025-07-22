LG Unveils Cloud Gaming Revolution in India with Xbox App On its Smart TVs

NEW DELHI, NOVEMBER 21, 2025 — LG Electronics India Limited is proud to announce the launch of LG Gaming Portal, a transformative step in home entertainment that brings console-free gaming to LG Smart TVs. With Xbox as its key partner, LG is redefining gaming experience for its users. The portal now features globally over 4,000 cloud-streamed titles and 600 free single and multiplayer games, including the new Xbox app delivering one unified destination for immersive, high-performance gaming.



With the launch of the LG Gaming Portal, LG is significantly enhancing the gaming experience for users in India. Acting as the ultimate central hub for all webOS gaming, the portal aggregates content from multiple gaming partners, allowing users to instantly discover and play thousands of titles from global blockbusters to Indie favorites without the need for a console.



As part of the portal, the highly anticipated Xbox app has officially arrived on LG Smart TVs in India. With Xbox Game Pass, a compatible controller, and a high-speed internet connection, the app let users instantly stream and play hundreds of popular titles such as Forza Horizon 5, Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7, and Raji: An Ancient Epic with cloud gaming*.

BRIAN JUNG, Director at LG Media Entertainment Solution Company said “We’re thrilled to bring LG Gaming Portal with Xbox to LG Smart TVs in India,” “The Gaming Portal is designed to make gaming more accessible, convenient, and enjoyable for everyone—from hardcore gamers to casual players.”

Overall LG TVs ensures peak gaming without lag or motion blur, due to its G-Sync compatibility, upto 165Hz VRR, Intertek-certified 0.1ms Pixel Response Time, AMD FreeSync Premium, and upto Clear MR 10000 certification*.

The Gaming Portal, including the Xbox app, is now rolling out across compatible 2021–2025 LG webOS Smart TV models in India. Users can access the feature via the LG home screen and begin playing instantly by subscribing to Xbox Game Pass. The service will be available across major cities, with phased rollouts via software updates.

(* Above is for OLED G5, Gaming features may vary basis LG TV Model)