No1 Inverter AC Brand LG sets for new heights in the category

- launches 59 new models

New Delhi, 8th March 2018 – LG Electronics India, leading consumer durable brand in the country, has today announced the launch of its new range of ACs for summer 2018. The new lineup includes 59 new inverter AC Split models which are 100% ISEER compliant along with the launch of the first window inverter air conditioner. The new range will have spectacular new features and stylish designs to woo the Indian consumers. LG was the first one to comply with Government’s mandated ISEER Ratings (Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio) that have become compulsory from January 2018.Because of LG’s pioneering role, the overall Inverter AC market showed a remarkable growth from a total 12% share to a commendable 31% between 2016-17. Moreover, LG’s Inverter AC market share increased from 19% to 53%."

Mr. Kim Ki Wan, Managing Director, LG Electronics India said, “In our endeavour to offer the best to Indian consumer and addressing the growing demand for energy efficiency at the same time, LG has gone a step ahead, by introducing air conditioners with dual inverter technology. Last year we have witnessed a successful transition of AC line up from regular to inverter range. Today we are launching an enhanced range of Dual inverter ACs with new features like 100% copper with Ocean black protection which increases product durability along with R-410 green refrigerant gas that is environment-friendly. With the launch of this new range we will further strengthen our market leadership in Inverter AC segment."

Mr. Vijay Babu, Business Head-RAC, LG Electronics India said, “We at LG strongly believe in providing ease and convenience to our consumers and therefore develop technologies basis their preferences and insights. With the onset of summers, people will now start looking out for Air Conditioners. Energy efficiency will remain the key parameter for them while making purchasing decisions for air conditioners. This new range is equipped with Dual Inverter, which will consume much lesser energy than a conventional AC and at the same time is a seamless blend of usability and functionality. LG’s transition to inverter ACs is a success story which was followed by the industry and the same was possible due to mass consumer awareness created by LG. We plan to build on this with new milestones. Our market share in Inverter AC segment is 53% and through consistent consumer awareness we will target to create a huge base. Expected market size of inverter AC in 2018 is 31,00,000 units (which is a growth of 116%) . Apart from strong technology our core strength is extensive service network , keeping this in mind as a special gesture we have introduced same day installation -which is first of its kind initiative in industry. Attractive finance offers on purchase and special offer on installation cost is also introduced priced at 499/."

Last year the brand received great recognition for its commitment towards environment and green technology by shifting its entire line of Spilt Air Conditioners to Inverter technology. This year the brand went to mass in scale, with the introduction of this technology in its Window Air Conditioners as well.

The innovative technology used in the new range of air conditioners is called the Dual Inverter ACs. It has a dual rotary compressor with twin rotors which results in faster cooling, high energy savings, greater

stability and low operational noise. It saves up to 50% of running cost annually. It comes with a stabilizer free technology to reduce the running cost while being aesthetically pleasing. These have been developed using breakthrough technology and design features to cool the surroundings to perfection, while being environment- friendly.

Below are some of the key features of the new AC range -

100% copper with Ocean Black Protection that prevent rusting and Corrosion on coil, gas leakage, thereby resulting in durability and longevity.

Equipped with Gold Fin Condenser which increase its life and durability

Low Refrigerant detection which detects the low refrigerant level, notify the user and shut down the system

Usage of the R-410 green refrigerant gas that is environment-friendly.

First-of-its-kind to offer WiFi technology, making it an appliance suited to today’s fast paced and connected life

Stabilizer free operations which helps consumer to save approx Rs 2500/- but also enhance the aesthetic of rooms.

Cools up to 52 degrees Celsius.

The range comes with a 10-year warranty on the compressor including gas charging.

With the introduction of such user-centric products, LG has spearheaded a new era of smart technology in the consumer durables space. The brand has stood way ahead of its competitors to bring new technology that is future-ready. The hottest innovation in the line up is new windows inverter AC. The new range is a perfect blend of design and colours.

Split AC’s are available in capacities of 1 to 2.0 ton priced at Rs 40,990 to Rs.69,990.

Window AC’s available in capacities of1 to 1.5 ton priced at Rs 27,990 to Rs 44,990.



About LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.



LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, IT hardware and mobile communications space. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture Air Conditioners, LED TVs, washing machine, refrigerators and monitors.



