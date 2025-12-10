We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*T&C Apply:
By Submitting Feedback the participants confirm that they have read, understood, and accepted these terms and conditions and agrees to be bound by all terms and conditions outlined herein.
Protection of Personal Information: LG India is committed to protecting the personal information of its customers. By submitting the Feedback, the customer agrees to all the terms and conditions herein and consents to the processing of personal data, including for marketing and promotional communications, in accordance with LG’s privacy policy.https://www.lg.com/in/privacy/#tabs-2858416bd2-item-b151aa0524-tab
GENERAL T&Cs
- Participants can submit Feedback through text with Maximum Character Limit of 200 Characters. Participant can’t submit more than one Feedback. Multiple Feedback from the same phone number will be invalid.
- Feedback containing any obscene/ provocative/ inappropriate/derogatory/ vulgar comment will be automatically removed from website.
- Phone numbers provided in the Feedback form should be active.
- By submitting Feedback, you are agreeing to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.
- LGEIL reserves the right to discard feedback in case of breach of these terms and conditions.
- LGEIL at its sole discretion reserves the right to update these Terms and Conditions from time to time and any updated version will be effective as soon as it is published on the website.
- Participants can submit their Feedback in Hindi, English or any other Indian regional languages only.