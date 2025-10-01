Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
LG 2 Star (1.0) Split AC, AI Convertible, Auto Clean, Gold Fin+, Diet Mode+, Viraat Mode, 2.9kW, 2025 Model

AS-Q11FNVE
LG AS-Q11FNVE Split Air Conditioners front view
Key Features

  • DUAL Inverter Compressor
  • AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
  • Artificial Intelligency cooling mode
  • HD Filter with Anti Virus Protection
  • Viraat Mode
  • Gold Fin+
DUAL Inverter
DUAL Inverter
Super Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
gold fin+
Viraat-Mode
10 Year warranty on Inverter
5 Year warranty on PCB
LG-AC-with-HD-Filter-with-Anti-Virus-Protection
Dual Inverter Compressor



Dual Inverter Compressor

LG Inverter ACs use Variable Tonnage Technology to adjust cooling by controlling compressor speed, ensuring faster cooling initially and energy savings once the desired temperature is reached.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

LG MS-Q18ENXA Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

LG MS-Q18ENXA Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

AI Convertible 6-in-1

Automatically adjusts parameters for optimal cooling, adapting to your lifestyle for better comfort.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 110% to 116%.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

VIRAAT Mode

VIRAAT Mode

Maximize your comfort in the scorching heat

with a capacity boost of up to 116%

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary Model to Model from 110% to 116%.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Anti-Virus

HD Filter with
Anti-Virus Protection

LG DUAL Inverter Air Conditioner now comes with an ‘Anti-Virus’ protection layer fitted HD Filter. The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions (AgNPs) that deactivates more than 99% Virus# and Bacteria* in contact. To be precise, it demobilizes up to 99.76% Virus# and up to 99.99% Bacteria* cleansing.

ADC Sensor

LG PS-Q24HNXE ADC Sensor

ADC Sensor

LG Air Conditioners comes with ADC Safety sensors as a built of robustness and power of safety at every step of operation

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

A corrosion resistant coating for increased durability

of your LG Air Conditioner.

*Goldfin+ has been newly introduced and applicable based on the manufacturing date.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Monsoon Comfort Technology saves up to 30.8%* energy in humid conditions

compared to conventional dehumidification mode. 

Front view of LG AC showing inner workings as blue AutoCleaning light activates to dry moisture; logo in top right corner.
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Mute Function

Mute Function

Silent remote control buttons eliminate the disturbing beep sounds while operating the AC

*10 Year Warranty Applicable only on Inverter Compressor.
*Gas charging is included only when compressor is defective or inoperative else standard charges apply.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection for Indian Conditions

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of Indoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Stabilizer Free Plus

LG MS-Q24HNXA Stabilizer Free Plus

Stabilizer Free Plus

Advanced range of stabilizer-free operations that prevents voltage

fluctuation and adds to your savings & safety.

*Safety Plus due to improved voltage free range (120V~290V).
*Saving due to no extra stabilizer required.
*Improve Aesthetics as no tangling of ugly wires.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

FAQs

Q.

What does Diet Mode+ do in AS-Q11FNVE?

A.

LG AC model AS-Q11FNVE has a feature called diet mode+ that leverages dual inverter compressor technology to reduce power consumption by upto 83%. This feature optimizes cooling efficiency while providing increased airflow, offering a simple yet effective means to manage electricity costs without sacrificing comfort. Users can easily activate and benefit from this single-setting feature, ensuring a balanced and cost-effective approach to air conditioning

 

Q.

What is Viraat Mode in AS-Q11FNVE?

A.

AS-Q11FNVE is highly capable of instant cooling with the help of Viraat Mode. It maintains upto 116% cooling capacity, which provides instant cooling for maximum user comfort with no time limit—a big advantage for quick relief during the hottest of days.

