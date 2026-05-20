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LG 2 Star (0.8) Split AC, Auto Clean, Gold Fin+, Diet Mode+, Viraat Mode, 2.9kW, 2026 Model

LG 2 Star (0.8) Split AC, Auto Clean, Gold Fin+, Diet Mode+, Viraat Mode, 2.9kW, 2026 Model

AS-Q11KNVE
LG 2 Star (0.8) Split AC, Auto Clean, Gold Fin+, Diet Mode+, Viraat Mode, 2.9kW, 2026 Model, AS-Q11KNVE
Front view of LG 2 Star (0.8) Split AC, Auto Clean, Gold Fin+, Diet Mode+, Viraat Mode, 2.9kW, 2026 Model AS-Q11KNVE
front view with door open
right view
right view with door open
left view
LG 2 Star (0.8) Split AC, Auto Clean, Gold Fin+, Diet Mode+, Viraat Mode, 2.9kW, 2026 Model, AS-Q11KNVE
Front view of LG 2 Star (0.8) Split AC, Auto Clean, Gold Fin+, Diet Mode+, Viraat Mode, 2.9kW, 2026 Model AS-Q11KNVE
front view with door open
right view
right view with door open
left view

Key Features

  • Viraat Mode
  • Gold Fin+
  • Stabilizer Free
  • Diet Mode+
  • Auto Clean
More
gold fin+
Viraat-Mode
10 Year warranty on Inverter
5 Year warranty on PCB
LG AS-Q11FNVE 3.2 kW Split AC AI+ 6-in-1 Convertible Split AC with mart adaptive cooling for Indian climate

LG AS-Q11FNVE 3.2 kW Split AC AI+ 6-in-1 Convertible Split AC with mart adaptive cooling for Indian climate

Convertible 6-in-1

Automatically adjusts parameters for perfect cooling, adapting to your lifestyle for better comfort.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 108% to 124%.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG AS-Q11FNVE 2 Star (0.8) Split AC Viraat Mode powerful cooling for extra-large rooms in extreme Indian heat

LG AS-Q11FNVE 2 Star (0.8) Split AC Viraat Mode powerful cooling for extra-large rooms in extreme Indian heat

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 108% to 124%.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Thicker fins and hydrophilic layers boost durability for long-lasting performance.

*Goldfin+ has been newly introduced and applicable based on the manufacturing date.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
Front view of LG AC showing inner workings as blue AutoCleaning light activates to dry moisture; logo in top right corner.

 Auto Clean

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

LG AS-Q11FNVE 2 Star (0.8) Split AC 100% Copper Condenser with Ocean Black Protection, durable corrosion-resistant cooling

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection for Indian Conditions

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of Indoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

LG MS-Q24HNXA Stabilizer Free Plus

LG MS-Q24HNXA Stabilizer Free Plus

Stabilizer Free Plus

Advanced range of stabilizer-free operations that prevents voltage

fluctuation and adds to your savings & safety.

*Safety Plus due to improved voltage free range (140V~295V).

*Saving due to no extra stabilizer required.
*Improve Aesthetics as no tangling of ugly wires.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

FAQs

Q.

What does Diet Mode+ do in AS-Q11KNVE?

A.

LG AC model AS-Q11KNVE has a feature called diet mode+ that leverages dual inverter compressor technology to reduce power consumption by upto 75%. This feature optimizes cooling efficiency while providing increased airflow, offering a simple yet effective means to manage electricity costs without sacrificing comfort. Users can easily activate and benefit from this single-setting feature, ensuring a balanced and cost-effective approach to air conditioning

 

Q.

What is Viraat Mode in AS-Q11KNVE?

A.

AS-Q11KNVE is highly capable of instant cooling with the help of Viraat Mode. It maintains upto 124% cooling capacity, which provides instant cooling for maximum user comfort with no time limit—a big advantage for quick relief during the hottest of days.

Q.

What is the Mute Function in an LG AC remote?

A.

The mute function is designed to eliminate unnecessary beep sounds during air conditioner operation, allowing for a quiet and peaceful environment within the indoor space. Long-pressing the Diet button for 3 seconds will turn off the confirmation sound while all cooling functions of the air conditioner continue to work normally. This feature helps avoid interruptions during sleep, work, or relaxation, making everyday usage more comfortable.

The mute function does not affect temperature, fan speed, or cooling performance, ensuring full functionality is maintained. It provides a simple and convenient way to enjoy silent operation without changing settings repeatedly. This easy activation method allows one to maintain a calm environment while continuing to experience efficient cooling and uninterrupted comfort throughout regular usage.

Q.

How does VIRAAT Mode boost cooling performance in extreme heat?

A.

VIRAAT Mode increases the cooling performance at a high level by improving the capacity of the air conditioner above its normal level. When this mode is switched on, the appliance provides a powerful cooling output that rises up to 124% helping the area cool down quickly even in a heat wave. It runs uninterruptedly to provide strong airflow and lessens the room temperature with no interruption. It allows a 2x faster vertical swing to distribute cool air evenly in the room. With this, the system automatically switches to a low temperature setting for faster relief and stable comfort. With the wider air circulation and increased capacity, VIRAAT Mode assures high-performance cooling in the peak summer.

 

*124% Capacity Claim from actual rated capacity. May vary from model to model from 108% to 124%. Above data is based on testing done at standard conditions, actual consumption can vary as per environmental condition & room size.

Q.

How does Stabilizer Free Plus protect the AC from voltage fluctuations?

A.

Stabilizer Free Plus guards the AC against voltage fluctuations without the need for any external stabilizer. It lets the unit operate smoothly even when the power supply becomes unstable, maintaining steady cooling by ensuring a long life of internal elements and taking care of sudden voltage changes automatically.

Voltage Protection:

●       Supports a wider operating voltage range to keep the AC safe during low or high voltage.

●       Automatically adjust unstable current to prevent internal damage.

Extra Benefits:

●       Aesthetics Plus: Eliminates bulky stabilizers and messy wiring to have a clean setup.

●       Safety Plus: Expanded voltage-free range from 145V–290V to 120V–290V for better protection.

●       Saving Plus: Saves the buying cost of a separate stabilizer.

 

*Worth Value is the perceived value of stabilizers available in market as per their average price. Amount indicative, reference only for comparison and illustration purposes If the voltage fluctuation is more than 120V-290V then stabilizer is required.

LG Split Air Conditioners Range Catalogue

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Key Specs

  • GENERAL - Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • GENERAL - HVAC Type

    C/O

  • GENERAL - Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    3223

  • GENERAL - Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1000

  • Energy Saving - Energy Grade

    2 Star

All Spec

COOLING

  • Hymalaya Cool

    Yes

  • Comfort Air

    Yes

  • Airflow direction control (Left & Right)

    Manual

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Yes

  • Fan Speed

    6 Steps

  • Power Cooling

    Yes

  • Diet Mode

    Yes

  • All in One

    Yes

  • AI Air

    N/A

  • 6-in-1 Cooling

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    2930 / 1450

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1000

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    682x308x189

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    3223

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    7.5

  • Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    16.5

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    717x495x230

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    20.0

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    44.0

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    230, 50

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Product Type II

    Inverter

ENERGY SAVING

  • Active Energy Control

    Yes

  • Energy Grade

    2 Star

  • Radar Sensor

    N/A

  • AI kW Manager

    N/A

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Forced Switch Operation

    Yes

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Reservation

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Deep Sleep

    N/A

  • Stabilizer Free operation

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer+

    N/A

FILTER

  • Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

  • Ultra Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Color(Discharge)

    White

  • Display

    88 Hidden

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2025-12

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    ASNQ11KNVE.AMLG

  • Product Type & Model Name

    Split Inverter AC_AS-Q11KNVE.AMLG

  • Country of Origin

    India(Pune)

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

  • Heat Exchanger Cleaning

    N/A

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Outdoor Unit Model Name

    S3UQ105AWAA.APWGIDA

INSTALLATION

  • Power Cable

    Yes

RAC B2B FUNCTION

  • Dry Contact

    N/A

  • PI485 Module

    N/A

  • Wired Remote Controller

    N/A

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