LG 2 Star (0.8) Split AC, Auto Clean, Gold Fin+, Diet Mode+, Viraat Mode, 2.9kW, 2026 Model

VIRAAT Mode increases the cooling performance at a high level by improving the capacity of the air conditioner above its normal level. When this mode is switched on, the appliance provides a powerful cooling output that rises up to 124% helping the area cool down quickly even in a heat wave. It runs uninterruptedly to provide strong airflow and lessens the room temperature with no interruption. It allows a 2x faster vertical swing to distribute cool air evenly in the room. With this, the system automatically switches to a low temperature setting for faster relief and stable comfort. With the wider air circulation and increased capacity, VIRAAT Mode assures high-performance cooling in the peak summer.

*124% Capacity Claim from actual rated capacity. May vary from model to model from 108% to 124%. Above data is based on testing done at standard conditions, actual consumption can vary as per environmental condition & room size.