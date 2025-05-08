Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, Hot and Cold, Dual inverter Compressor, Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, 5.2 kW, 2025 Model

US-H19BNXE
Key Features

  • DUAL Inverter
  • Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling
  • Hot & Cold Model
  • 4 Way Swing
  • HD Filter with Anti Virus Protection
  • Gold Fin+
More
DUAL Inverter
Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling
Hot-And-Cold-Icons
HD Filter with Anti Virus Protection
10 Year warranty on Inverter
5 Year warranty on PCB
Viraat-Mode



Dual Inverter Compressor

LG Inverter ACs use Variable Tonnage Technology to adjust cooling by controlling compressor speed, ensuring faster cooling initially and energy savings once the desired temperature is reached.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling

LG DUALCOOL AC with Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Control, you can not only save a lot of energy by stepping down the cooling capacity from 100% to 80%, 60% or 40%, but even increase the cooling capacity to 110%* when faster cooling becomes most important.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 110% to 116%.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 110% to 116%.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

VIRAAT Mode

VIRAAT Mode

Maximize your comfort in the scorching heat

with a capacity boost of up to 116%

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary Model to Model from 110% to 116%.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Anti-Virus

HD Filter with
Anti-Virus Protection

LG DUAL Inverter Air Conditioner now comes with an 'Anti-Virus' protection layer fitted HD Filter. The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions (AgNPs) that deactivates more than 99% Virus# and Bacteria* in contact. To be precise, it demobilizes up to 99.76% Virus# and up to 99.99% Bacteria* cleansing.

LG PS-Q24HNXE ADC Sensor

ADC Sensor

LG Air Conditioners comes with ADC Safety sensors as a built of robustness and power of safety at every step of operation

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Beat the heat upto 55°C with LG air Conditioners

Cools at 55°C

Delivers powerful cooling even in extreme

temperatures of up to 55°C.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection for Indian Conditions

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of Indoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

      Hot And Cool

      LG's Hot & Cold
      Air Conditioner

      It delivers comfortable air throughout the year. Hot air in winters

& cold air in summers.

      & cold air in summers.

      *The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

      Gold Fin+

      Gold Fin+

      A corrosion resistant coating for increased durability of your LG Air Conditioner.

      *Goldfin+ has been newly introduced and applicable based on the manufacturing date.

      *The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

      Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

      Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

      Monsoon Comfort Technology saves up to 30.8%* energy in humid conditions

      compared to conventional dehumidification mode. 

      Front view of LG AC showing inner workings as blue AutoCleaning light activates to dry moisture; logo in top right corner.
      Auto Cleaning

      An Internal Clean that's Automatic

      Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

      *The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

      Mute Function

      Silent remote control buttons eliminate the disturbing beep sounds while operating the AC

      FAQs

      Q.

      What does Diet Mode+ do in US-H19BNXE?

      A.

      LG AC model US-H19BNXE has a feature called diet mode+ that leverages dual inverter compressor technology to reduce power consumption by upto 83%. This feature optimizes cooling efficiency while providing increased airflow, offering a simple yet effective means to manage electricity costs without sacrificing comfort. Users can easily activate and benefit from this single-setting feature, ensuring a balanced and cost-effective approach to air conditioning

       

      Q.

      What is Viraat Mode in US-H19BNXE?

      A.

      US-H19BNXE is highly capable of instant cooling with the help of Viraat Mode. It maintains upto 116% cooling capacity, which provides instant cooling for maximum user comfort with no time limit—a big advantage for quick relief during the hottest of days.

      What people are saying

