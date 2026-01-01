About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG 3 Star (1.5) Window AC, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling, Dual Inverter Compressor, 100% Copper Tubes, 4.7 kW, 2026 Model

LG 3 Star (1.5) Window AC, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling, Dual Inverter Compressor, 100% Copper Tubes, 4.7 kW, 2026 Model

AW-Q18WWXA
LG AW-Q18WWXA Window Air Conditioners front view
button view
right view
left view
top view
side view
rear view
mesh view
remote view
LG AW-Q18WWXA Window Air Conditioners front view
button view
right view
left view
top view
side view
rear view
mesh view
remote view

Key Features

  • DUAL Inverter Compressor
  • Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling
  • Energy Manager+
  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
  • Top Air Discharge
  • Clean Filter Indication
More
LG-AC-with-DUAL-Inverter-Compressor.
Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling
energy manager
Inverter Compressor - 10 Year Warranty
5 Year Warranty on PCB
ThinQ
Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

The LG Convertible 4-in-1 Air Conditioner is an ideal solution for addressing varied air conditioning needs, as and when required. The range of models ensures optimum energy usage without compromising on comfort.

LG ThinQ & Voice Control

LG ThinQ & Voice Control

LG ThinQ & Voice Control

Easily monitors and controls the Air Conditioner at anytime and from anywhere.

Start or stop cooling, change the mode or set the temperature while on the go.

Top-Air-Discharge-D

Top-Air-Discharge-D

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Maximum Cooling

Maximum Cooling

Maximum Cooling

LG DUAL Inverter window air conditioners provide exceptional cooling power that will keep you and your family cool, comfortable, and in control.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Super Silent Operation

Super Silent Operation

Super Silent Operation

LG window air conditioners operate at sound levels as low as 44dB*, thanks to LG's unique BLDC Motor and DUAL Inverter Compressor, eliminating unnecessary noise for smooth operation that you'll barely notice.

*When in sleep mode.

Made to Perfection

Made to Perfection

Modern Design

Built with Precision

LG window air conditioners offer powerful performance and stable durability to seamlessly fit your window frame.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

FAQs

Q.

Does the AW-Q18WWXA window AC come with Energy Manager+?

A.

Yes, the AW-Q18WWXA features Energy Manager+. This innovative feature allows you to optimize the energy usage of your LG air conditioner and take charge of your electricity costs, giving you peace of mind by preventing unforeseen electrical bills. A one-time optimization in the ThinQ App is required to set your targeted electricity bill amount.

 

Q.

Is there a clean filter option in the AW-Q18WWXA window AC? 

A.

LG Window air conditioner - AW-Q18WWXA features a Clean Filter Indicator that helps users identify when the filter requires cleaning. This convenience-based feature saves time for users. 

Q.

What is a dual inverter compressor in AW-Q18WWXA? 

A.

Dual Inverter Compressor functions as the backbone of LG Window Air Conditioners. LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor with Varied Speed Dual Rotary Motor has a wider rotational frequency, which saves more energy along with a higher speed cooling range than conventional compressors. This ensures that the window Inverter ACs cool faster, last longer and run quieter.

 

Q.

Can I use voice control with LG Window AC - AW-Q18WWXA? 

A.

AW-Q18WWXA features voice control options with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant. You can conveniently operate the window air conditioner using your voice.

Q.

Does AW-Q18WWXA have any cooling modes?

A.

With the help of convertible 4-in-1 cooling, users can operate their window AC in different cooling modes. You can now control the capacity of AC as per your preference, with Window LG Air Conditioners, operating AC from 40% to 100% capacity.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

AW-Q18WWXA-Dimension

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Display

    Number Display

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096746547

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    4700 / -

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1650

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    5000

  • Product Type

    Window

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    230, 50

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Product Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    660 x 450 x 779

  • Product Type II

    Inverter

  • Product Weight(kg)

    47.0

  • Product Weight(lb.)

    101.4

  • Sound Pressure(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    60 / 60 / 56 / 53 / 44

COOLING

  • Comfort Air

    Yes

  • 4way

    Up-Down/Left-Right

  • Airflow direction control (Left & Right)

    Yes

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Yes

  • Fan Speed

    4 Steps

  • 4-in-1 Cooling

    Yes

  • All in One

    Yes

DEHUMIDIFICATION

  • Dehumidification

    Yes

ENERGY SAVING

  • Energy Grade

    3 Star

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Energy Manager

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Filter Alarm

    Yes

  • Forced Switch Operation

    Yes

  • Low Noise

    Yes

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Part device)

    Yes

  • Stabilizer Free operation

    Yes

  • Tropical Night Comfort Sleep

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2026-01

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    AW-Q18WWXA.ASLG

  • Product Type & Model Name

    Window Type AW-Q18WWXA.ASLG

  • Country of Origin

    India(Noida)

  • Imported by

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Manufactured by

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Net Quantity

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

What people are saying

PICKS FOR YOU:

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.